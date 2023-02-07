Amy O'Leary mug 22

My mother was always a very thoughtful gift-giver. She was very generous with the limited funds and resources that she had, and took great pains to present my siblings and I with something special for our birthday, Christmas, Valentine’s or graduation.

However, she wasn’t nearly as gracious when it came to her being on the receiving end. She was famous for saying, “You shouldn’t have spent your hard earned money on me!”


