My mother was always a very thoughtful gift-giver. She was very generous with the limited funds and resources that she had, and took great pains to present my siblings and I with something special for our birthday, Christmas, Valentine’s or graduation.
However, she wasn’t nearly as gracious when it came to her being on the receiving end. She was famous for saying, “You shouldn’t have spent your hard earned money on me!”
I wanted to get my mother beautiful things, or as beautiful as my babysitting money could afford. These gifts were different from the arts and crafts I made in school that I gave to her, which she seemed to treasure the most. For one birthday, my brother Tracy and I pooled our resources and bought her a leather wallet. It was so large, much larger than the coin purse she used, that it didn’t fit in the oh-so-petite size purses that she carried. Oopsy!
Another time, we went halfsies on a gift we were sure she could use. Our mother was always running late: late for work, church, political meetings, you name it, the lady was habitually late, so we thought the perfect gift would be a wrist watch. We chose a lovely lady’s delicate gold watch from the Emporium department store. When she unwrapped our gift, you could see the look of disappointment that passed over her face for just a millisecond. It turned out that she never wore a watch because there was something in her system that stopped any watch she wore from running.
We couldn’t believe it! We asked her to show us. Sure enough, she put the beautiful timepiece on her wrist and went about her business. Twenty minutes later, she showed us how time stood still. Still in disbelief, I had her wear my Mickey Mouse watch that I had gotten for my 10th birthday. Even Mickey’s hands stopped moving. Rats!
For Mother’s Day one year, my brother Kevin and I bought her a gift that we were sure wouldn’t be too large or stop working. We went to Whalen’s Drug Store and picked out something to put on the mantel. It was the size of a birthday card, made of painted glass to look like stained glass with the saying “Another Word for Mother Is…. LOVE.” How could we go wrong with this gift?
Plus, she would know exactly how we felt about her. When she opened it, she exclaimed how lovely it was, kissed us both, and set it on the mantle where it stayed for years. It wasn’t until I was in my twenties and mom and I were out shopping when we walked into what I call a cutesy gift shop with aromatic candles, sachets, porcelain figurines and wall plaques with sweet sayings on them. My well-educated, sophisticated, politically correct and oh-so-polite mother exclaimed “Gag me. I’ll wait outside.” What? I couldn’t believe my ears. After I browsed around, I went outside and asked her, “If you don’t like what’s in that shop, then what about the stained glass that Kevin and I gave to you?” She said she liked that fine, because it was from us, but as a rule she wasn’t drawn to overly cute knick-knacks.
The next shop we entered was more to her liking and while we browsed, I picked up something and said to her, ‘“You know what would look good on this pillow? The saying “Another Word for Mother Is ….. LOVE,’ ” loud enough for anyone to hear. From then on, I would regularly spring that phrase on her… when we spoke on the phone, when we were out to lunch or when we passed the peace at church. I would say it in various accents and volumes to catch her off guard. She always laughed at that.
As I got older, I was more in-tune with the gifts I gave to my mother. Whimsical Christmas ornaments, perfume, or spiral cut hams delivered to her door were a big hit with her. My mother had a wonderful British sense of humor. If Kevin and I had found a stained glass that showed a picture of a Hickory Farms ham on it, she would have loved that too. I have the gifts my mother gave to my grandmother–a lovely paper mache tray made in Japan, and delicate teacups and saucers, each with a different floral pattern on them from the early 1930’s.
My son and daughter give me very thoughtful gifts, which I treasure. I hope I am gracious in receiving them. I think I am!