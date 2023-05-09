My mother, bless her, had 60,000 miles on her car odometer, and 40,000 of those miles were lost miles. I inherited that gene. Mind you, I think she should have been a case study-her knack for getting lost was legendary in my family. But she eventually got us to where we needed to go. Eventually.
There are times when I am a brilliant navigator, and then there are the times when I am like a 5th grader trying to work with fractions…. Things just don’t make sense — who knows where I will end up? And to make matters worse, many times, in order for me to return to a destination,
I have to take the exact same route that I got lost in to remember how I eventually got there in the first place. It can be tiresome.
Even the map app on my phone confuses me. I still pull over and get the archaic folded paper maps out of my glove box and take a gander. I respond best to directions on paper-something tangible.
To teach this old broad something new to get where I need to go, well the odds aren’t in my favor. I always arrive at my destination… eventually. And if I have a co-pilot, my chances of arriving on time and in a decent frame of mind improve by leaps and bounds. They can use their Mapquest, but I find it confusing to try to drive to a new place, look at my phone, chew gum, change the radio station and remember to breathe all at the same time.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
And don’t you just love people who give directions that are… er… vague? They may say something like this: “You know where that house is that has that dying tree in the yard and they have a dog that looks like that one on TV, oh, and the roof is a gray green brown color, and they have a ‘4’ in their address? Well it’s the house next door to that one.”
At the other end of the spectrum are foreigners. They tend to give excellent directions. I had a girlfriend from England who, when she gave me directions, would say, “Drive northeast of the red barn, then jog south until you come to the petrol station and make a u-turn, come southwest 9/10s of a mile, and it’s the white house on the west side of the street with the black postbox, red shutters, and blue 2-door Metro Mini parked in the drive. And there is a ginger cat in the window. You can’t miss it.” And she would be right — I wouldn’t miss it.
I am also not too proud to stop and ask for directions, and most people are eager to help me on my way. I know where north, south, east and west are. But throw in a road crew redirecting traffic, a one-way street that heads in the wrong direction, a dead end, nightfall, bad weather or me running late, and I must confess, I could make a sailor blush with the colorful language that I mutter, shout or belt out in song when I am alone in my car. Gosh!
I realize that by getting lost, I can actually find myself. It’s an oxymoron but it’s true for me. I never feel so relieved and proud of myself as when I arrive at my destination. I have come to accept that getting lost is part of my journey. Some days I find myself on Easy Street, but other days I am barreling down The Long and Winding Road or, dare I say, the Highway to H-E double hockey sticks. No matter, wherever I’ve been, it has led me to where I am now, and that’s worth getting lost for.