The world of a cat is fascinating and a cat can be a fun addition to our household. Just a quick check online shows many different breeds and the colors are plentiful as well.
As an animal person I enjoy cats and dogs! My husband enjoys them as well and we are blessed and have no allergies to cats. We have two of each and they live in harmony. The two cats are indoor cats. These two happy fellows have never set foot outdoors. They provide hours of entertainment and comfort plus many photo opportunities.
There are shelves on our living room wall that provide climbing and sleeping peacefully up near the ceiling on the “plant shelf” area. I have always enjoyed a sleeping cat. It’s a very relaxing sight but that’s just me.
For others, cats are a source of itchy eyes, sneezing and rashes. Then some simply do not like cats or care to be around them.
So for the moment let’s simply check into the Gem County zoning laws. I found no mention of the word cat with the exception of building a veterinary clinic.
It appears the state law mentions nuisance laws regarding many animals including cats.
Trapping cats is legal in the state with a proper have-a-heart type trap. The trap must be placed in your own yard unless you have permission to put the trap in another’s yard. The cat then must be taken to a shelter not abandoned.
Rabies vaccinations for cats are not required. Basically, I found no laws for cats in Gem County. No leash law, no license required, no vaccinations.
The Emmett city ordinance refers to cats when listing kinds of Domestic Pets but no laws for them.
I actually was unable to find anything regarding required rabies vaccinations in Gem County or the City Of Emmett for cats or dogs.
So to the folks that are enjoying the cat and it’s antics, I hope knowing your local regulations will help. Having a print out or on-line copy will be good if problems arise.
In Idaho each city and county have animal ordinances that differ from one another. Most other cities and counties in Idaho require proof of a rabies vaccine.
There are no tests that can be done to prove your animal does not have rabies. The only known test is to remove the head of the animal that bit someone and send it to a lab to test the brain.
Outdoor cats that have no home and wander the neighborhood can become a nuisance. To be honest very often cats that are not strays and have a home can do the same.
Finding cat feces in flower beds and in your lawn is totally frustrating.
Many stray cat complaints are of children’s sandboxes being used as litter boxes. The list is endless.
I remember a time years back when I left my car window down. A cat found the opening during a few hours my car was parked and urinated in it. Back then my remedy was a big pan of hot water with a big jug of vinegar poured in it. I closed up all the windows, left it overnight and it was much better by morning.
Cats get in a lot of trouble and it can be deadly for them. As an Animal Control Officer in Meridian I used to pick up dead animals within city limits. The decision to maintain our cats as strictly indoors was influenced by my job.
Cats out on the farm years ago were a great asset. Their very presence is often all that was needed to keep the rodent population down.
Unfortunately the population of cats grows and the farmland dwindles. There are a number of groups that trap feral cats get them altered and turn them loose in the area they were trapped.
The Idaho state animal cruelty law reads that dropping dogs or cats off on a country road or anywhere besides an Animal Shelter is a crime and has pretty serious consequences!
Email: brendabilll@yahoo.com