Lately I have found myself watching videos of people baking delectable treats — showing us non-bakers how we can achieve pastry nirvana with only 4 ingredients, sprinkles and a whisk.

But I must admit, since my kiddos have flown the coop, I have been out of practice baking. I have lost my baking mojo and it shows.


