Lately I have found myself watching videos of people baking delectable treats — showing us non-bakers how we can achieve pastry nirvana with only 4 ingredients, sprinkles and a whisk.
But I must admit, since my kiddos have flown the coop, I have been out of practice baking. I have lost my baking mojo and it shows.
Baking is an art form, as far as I’m concerned. And it takes practice to get something just right. What applies to painting, sewing or writing, also applies to baking — practice, practice, practice.
The trouble for me is, I don’t bake on any sort of regular basis, unless birthdays, holidays or fair time rolls around. I have cut down on eating sweets and there are just 2 gastronomical palates left at home, and so the desire to bake just isn’t what it once was.
Oh, I have wonderful kitchen gadgets that might make my baking come to life. Cake pans, muffin cups, pie birds, a Kitchenaid mixer (gathering dust), numerous sets of measuring spoons, cups, colorful mixing bowls, and did I mention an array of cookbooks with slick glossy photos showing just how a sweet treat ought to look, but rarely does for me.
Since the pandemic, Mr. O’Leary and I have enjoyed watching ‘The Great British Baking Show.’ We love witnessing these novice everyday Brits whip up breads, sweets, savories and show stoppers that make our mouths water. Because of tuning in to the show, Mr. O sports a new vocabulary. Never would I have dreamed that I would hear him utter, “Uh oh, Chadwick underproved and overbaked his panini, and his ganache is runny. The lads headed for disaster!”
I used to watch my mother bake. She taught me the basics, and I loved hearing her hand-held mixer bump into the sides of the metal mixing bowl. I put in the time with her to learn, sure, but getting to lick the spoon or the beaters or the bowl was a bonus.
There are many facets to achieving a successful bake. Time, creative space, the right tools, ingredients (Betty Botter bought some better butter to make her batter better), a trustworthy recipe, and a certain degree of blind faith. Someone told me that baking is a science. An exact science. Mess with the measurements, mixing time, oven temp and you could have a disaster in your laboratory… er kitchen. Well, truth be known, science wasn’t my best subject in school.
I have wowed my family over the years on occasion with terrific sweet treats. I have also witnessed the puzzled looks on their faces when I’ve served up some mystery dessert that didn’t quite go to plan. It is on those occasions that the dogs are suspiciously near to the table, tails wagging, up on their hind legs ready for a catapulted bite to come their way.
My family has assured me that I have skills in the kitchen. Decent skills, and I choose to believe them. Star baker or not, it is still a joy to create in my kitchen. Happy baking!