A Samaritan made his way down to Jericho and he encountered a wounded Jew lying alongside of the road. Others had hurried by, too busy with their own affairs to be interrupted. But the Samaritan, who was hated by the Jews and would be expected to just pass on by, he “had compassion”. In fact, he “bandaged his wounds … set him on his own animal … brought him to an inn … and took care of him” (Luke 10:29-37).

God’s will comes to us in strange ways, often in the form of INTERUPTIONS.


