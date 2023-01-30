...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday, and this time may be extended.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase Tuesday, Wednesday, and
Thursday afternoons in portions of the Upper Treasure Valley
(generally in and around Mountain Home) to the point where
stagnation will be limited. However, the majority of the zone
will experience stagnant air and was therefore included in this
advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
A Samaritan made his way down to Jericho and he encountered a wounded Jew lying alongside of the road. Others had hurried by, too busy with their own affairs to be interrupted. But the Samaritan, who was hated by the Jews and would be expected to just pass on by, he “had compassion”. In fact, he “bandaged his wounds … set him on his own animal … brought him to an inn … and took care of him” (Luke 10:29-37).
God’s will comes to us in strange ways, often in the form of INTERUPTIONS.
Just when we think our duties are done for the day and we’ve settled in for a quiet evening at home, someone calls or shows up at our doorstep asking for our help. “Are you busy?” they ask. It seems all the sudden that we have a million things to do.
The best thing we can do is to stop looking at these intrusions as being interruptions. Instead, we should take them as opportunities that God is sending us to serve those who are in need — to listen well, to show them love, to help them on their journey toward intimacy with God.
No matter what else we may have planned, love is to be our number one duty (Mark 12:30-31). One might ask, “Who is my neighbor?” Jesus answers, “The person in need that I’m sending your way”.
An interruption may be a divine appointment. So, whenever an interruption comes our way, may we see it as an opportunity!