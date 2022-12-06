...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. The
areas of low visibilities will increase to above one quarter
mile in most locations by this afternoon. There will also be
occasional snow flurries. However, any accumulations will be
light.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy and/or snow-covered roads will add to
the travel hazard.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
One of William Shakespeare’s most intriguing characters is Lady Macbeth. Having heard a prophecy that her husband would become king, she convinced him to assassinate the reigning monarch. When the bloody deed was done, Macbeth was conscience-stricken. His wife rebuked his squeamishness and helped him to cover up the crime. Her husband was crowned king. But that wasn’t the end. Lady Macbeth’s initial resolve turned to remorse. She grew mentally unstable, and couldn’t stop washing her hands. “Will these hands ne’er be clean?” she asked. Finally, the guilt drove Lady Macbeth to suicide.
Guilt is an emotion that can weigh us down whenever we cross a moral boundary. All of us are capable of feeling guilty when we violate the law of God written in our hearts (Romans 2:14-15). If we continue to sin willfully, however, we will dull our conscience.
Lady Macbeth provides us with a good reminder of a biblical principle: Whatever we sow, we will certainly reap (Galatians 6:7-8). When we feel temptation, we need to listen to our conscience — — not try to silence it! It’s far better to avoid committing a sinful act we will later regret, than to live with the guilt and consequences.
Sometimes there’s just one step to go before we yield to sin, but God will help us to say no … if we will trust His power within.