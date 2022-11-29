December is just about here and now should be the time that we take a deep breath and try to not lose our marbles over the final 31 days of 2022. As far as I am concerned, we are revisiting the Roaring Twenties of a century ago, and this December is no exception. And because the last month of the year is so busy with the holidays, why don’t we look at other important dates to think about too?
December 7 — National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. In 1941, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. It damaged the port, warships, 2 battleships and killed over 2,400 people. Many have said that this mobilized the U.S. and was our entry into WWII. My family was changed forever because of this war.
December 15 — Bill of Rights Day. On this day, we honor the ratification of the first ten amendments to the U.S. Constitution, which happened on this date back in 1791. In case your high school history is rusty, these laws protect basic human rights, including freedom of speech, religion, speech and the press, the right to bear arms, and peaceful assembly, just to name a few. Sound familiar? Fly your American flag. Why? Because you can, that’s why.
December 17 — Wright Brothers Day. Back in 1903, Orville and Wilbur Wright separately flew their bi-plane 12 seconds at 120 feet; and 59 seconds at 852 feet respectively, and modern aviation was born. Look how far we have come, and how relatively easy it is to hop on a plane and fly the friendly skies today.
December 21 — Winter Solstice. It is the first day of winter in the northern hemisphere (and the first day of summer in the southern hemisphere). It has the fewest hours of sunlight in the whole year, making it the “shortest” day of the year. The days will only get brighter from here, until the summer solstice, so do a dance and light a candle.
The other obvious dates in December are — Hanukkah 18th; Christmas 25th; Kwanzaa 26th; and New Years Eve 31st.
But were you aware of:
December 11 — International Mountain Day. Make like a billy goat and climb one.
December 13 — National Violin Day. Give a listen to “Ode to Joy” by Ludwig van Beethoven, or Charlie Daniels “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” This date also marks National Day of the Horse. Giddyup!
December 16 — Underdog Day. I love to root for the underdog! Not only the unsung heroes of sports, but in film and books and history. I never get tired of watching the video of Rich Strike win at this year’s Kentucky Derby, or a last minute Hail Mary pass completed, or read a tear-jerking David and Goliath story, or watch Rocky, Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV, Rocky V, Rocky Balboa, Creed, Creed II and Creed III.
So take a deep breath, count your blessings and remember that the final month of the year packs a powerful punch.