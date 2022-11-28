Sheriff Donnie Wunder

Donnie Wunder

Gem County Sheriff

As usual during this time of year, motorists may encounter more wild game, or even domestic livestock on our State’s Highways. Statistics show that more human fatalities are occurring as the number of animal related crashes rises. Be extra vigilant in areas of known game or animal crossings, and areas they frequent. The Sheriff’s office has responded to numerous wild game or animal related crashes already this year.

Highway crashes in which animals are struck by vehicular traffic regularly occur throughout the US. Such crashes are most damaging to the struck animals while injuries to humans are usually not as severe. As


