As usual during this time of year, motorists may encounter more wild game, or even domestic livestock on our State’s Highways. Statistics show that more human fatalities are occurring as the number of animal related crashes rises. Be extra vigilant in areas of known game or animal crossings, and areas they frequent. The Sheriff’s office has responded to numerous wild game or animal related crashes already this year.
Highway crashes in which animals are struck by vehicular traffic regularly occur throughout the US. Such crashes are most damaging to the struck animals while injuries to humans are usually not as severe. As
such, significant research has focused on the plight of animals involved in traffic crashes.
However, over the past decade animal-related crashes in the US have claimed 1,353 human lives
costing the nation well over a billion dollars in losses. Injury and property damage costs of crashes not involving human fatalities are in addition to the above estimate. Being cautious of wild game or livestock can prevent a possibly deadly accident, and if you hit or injure domestic livestock in an open range area, you may be liable for the cost of the animal.
Any questions or comments please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (208) 365-3521