Kristina Ellis

If you’re a freshman or sophomore in high school, you might think you don’t need to worry about college tuition right now because you have a ton of time before you graduate. But graduation will be here before you know it, and college can be super expensive. You don’t want to walk across the stage in your cap and gown before you make a plan to pay for college—that’s how you get stuck with student loans. If you start thinking about college now, you can pay for college like I did—with scholarships!

When you hear “scholarships,” you might think those are just for extremely lucky and blessed people. Or you might immediately feel overwhelmed because you have no idea where to start or what to look for. Finding (and winning) scholarships takes time and effort, but everyone—including you—has a shot at winning scholarships. The most common mistakes I see students make are either that they focus too much on big national scholarships that have a lot of competition, or they don’t apply to enough scholarships. That’s why you want to frame your search with a proven method of applying for scholarships: cast wide and go deep.


