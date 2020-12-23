The squirming puppy or purring kitten. That furry hamster snuggled in sawdust. A pony. They are all adorable and cuddly! The holiday bows are precious. Maybe not a good idea for under the Christmas tree.
As I recall, a young family with two children saw a person in Boise with a pen full of puppies near the mall. They took two free puppies home for their children. These folks had their children in mind. They wanted them to have a puppy under the tree on Christmas.
How do I know this? By August or so, the puppies were close to a year old. The fun the pups wanted to have led to an outdoor chain link kennel but they were still allowed in the house.
The parents told me they got a boy and a girl puppy. The puppies grew and they enjoyed them and tried to take the care of the growing dogs needs. The family fed these pups and did the best they could.
However, these people never took the dogs to a veterinarian. They did not spay or neuter as they believed brothers and sisters would not breed. Unbelievable! The female had a litter of 6 puppies by her brother.
With their pet population growing, a decision was made quickly. They turned in all eight dogs at the Meridian Animal shelter.
Overwhelmed was the word used quite a bit by these people that were giving their dogs up!
They filled out the proper paperwork to leave the dogs. Trying to look at the good side, at least they didn’t just drop them off. Believe me that happens on a regular basis. Animal shelters all over the country commonly talk about unknown shelter drop offs. The after the holidays drop offs are staggering.
I know of folks that were so overwhelmed with a puppy — it did not matter if they were expensive or purebreds. Pets, whether iguanas or fish or a box turtle deserve a permanent home. They are not disposable.
A family member may be a person that likes dogs but a surprise puppy at Christmas might be a true disaster.
