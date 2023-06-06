Rob Barron

Millions of people today seem to always have a negative attitude! In (Numbers 11:1-10) the people of Israel had a complaining attitude. God had miraculously taken care of them during their wilderness wanderings, yet they constantly complained. For example, they griped about the manna that God had so graciously provided them. Remembering the fish, cucumbers, melons, leeks, onions and garlic of Egypt, they whined; “There is nothing at all except this manna before our eyes!” (Numbers 11:6). What ingratitude!

We too sometimes tend to focus on the negatives rather than the positives in life. We murmur against the Lord when we should be praising Him for His countless blessings. We let ourselves be distracted by the disappointments and deprivations that God allows for our spiritual good.


