...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Ada,
west central Boise and southeastern Gem Counties through 700 PM
MDT...
At 624 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Eagle, or 8 miles southeast of Emmett, moving northwest at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Ada,
west central Boise and southeastern Gem Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Millions of people today seem to always have a negative attitude! In (Numbers 11:1-10) the people of Israel had a complaining attitude. God had miraculously taken care of them during their wilderness wanderings, yet they constantly complained. For example, they griped about the manna that God had so graciously provided them. Remembering the fish, cucumbers, melons, leeks, onions and garlic of Egypt, they whined; “There is nothing at all except this manna before our eyes!” (Numbers 11:6). What ingratitude!
We too sometimes tend to focus on the negatives rather than the positives in life. We murmur against the Lord when we should be praising Him for His countless blessings. We let ourselves be distracted by the disappointments and deprivations that God allows for our spiritual good.
Whenever we are tempted to grumble, let’s remember (Numbers 11:1), “When the people complained, it displeased the Lord”. Every time we want to grumble, we should think of others who have less. Let us count our many blessings and be grateful for each happiness.
Don’t be one of those who go through life … standing daily at the complaint counter