“Federal dollars could revive Amtrak rail from Boise to Salt Lake City.”

This news popped up on my news feed last week, and I said “All Aboard!” There is nothing so romantic as traveling by train. A sea voyage comes close, but there is the danger of sea sickness and rough weather. The train is something special. Smooth with the intoxicating ‘clickety clack’ of rolling down the track. And if the route from Boise to SLC becomes a reality, I will be first in line to climb aboard.


