“Federal dollars could revive Amtrak rail from Boise to Salt Lake City.”
This news popped up on my news feed last week, and I said “All Aboard!” There is nothing so romantic as traveling by train. A sea voyage comes close, but there is the danger of sea sickness and rough weather. The train is something special. Smooth with the intoxicating ‘clickety clack’ of rolling down the track. And if the route from Boise to SLC becomes a reality, I will be first in line to climb aboard.
There was a train depot in my hometown that my mother went to when my grandmother would ship large boxes of goods to us from her clothing factory in southern California. That, and riding kiddie trains at amusement parks and fairs were my only exposure to trains, until I moved to Sacramento and they expanded the California State Railroad Museum in 1981, and the press got to tour the facility and even partake in a handcar race.
If I needed to head out of town, I usually took a Greyhound bus. It wasn’t until I went to Europe and bought a Eurail pass that I enjoyed traveling by train. It was so nice to sit and look out the window and really take in the lovely countrysides of England, France, Spain, Switzerland and Germany. Such breathtaking scenery.
After that trip, I was hooked. My mother started traveling by train to Canada and parts east. My sisters also took a trip up north. And then, my mother and I took a train journey across the country and back. We traveled from the gorgeous Los Angeles train station up the northern route through SLC and Denver, on east to Chicago, the major train hub, and then on to the East Coast. We returned on a more southern route, so we really got to see plenty of the nation. We would sit in the observation car, take our meals in the dining car, or play some cards in the bar car.
I took the same trip again, a few years later, first class, with a private room and personal porter, which felt like I was in an Agatha Christie murder mystery. My next train trip was in Mexico, across the border from El Paso, Texas, south to the Copper Canyon and down to Los Mochis, on the Gulf of California. The only difference between first class and coach was the size of the bugs on board. And there were all sorts of travelers- city folk, country folk, live chickens, other assorted four-legged creatures. It was hot and noisy but it was a hoot.
My last train trip was many years ago, in Chile. Again, it reminded me of Agatha Christie, due to the fact that the train had not been updated since the 1940’s. Lots of brass adornments and thick velvet window and sleep compartment privacy coverings. And there were stewardesses there to attend to your every travel need.
I think I am due for another rail journey. I am itching to take a train trip. I could take the Chattanooga Choo Choo, then the midnight train to Georgia, hop on the Peace train, transfer to the Love train, and then catch the last train to Clarksville. All aboard!