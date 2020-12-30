This month marks the 20th anniversary of the O’Leary clan moving to Idaho. After two decades in the Gem State, I believe I can speak fluent Idahoan like a native — Esto Perpetua!
Over time, I have tried to embrace and honor all the things that make Idaho so wonderful...the four distinct seasons, the great outdoors with its wide open spaces, mountainous landscapes and rivers, the taters, the pick-up trucks, and the unwavering kindness of its people, just to name a few. And I try not to be a hypocrite when I see all the new folks moving in. Not just moving in, busting in...crowding in! I have to wonder what kind of journey brought them here. My own journey here is something I shall never forget.
My family and I moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1999. It was close to my family, affordable, and had hilly city streets that were great for taking my babies for walks and bike rides on. And SF was just a 55 minute ferry ride away from the Vallejo marina. The diverse city was going through a major transformation. Many of the old homes, true beauties, were no longer being neglected. We had bought and fixed up a large century old Colonial Revival house on a corner lot across from the city park in Vallejo. There was a lot of history in our old house, good and questionable. Mostly questionable. Many people shared stories of the house’s past with us including wild parties during the yuppie era, wild parties during the hippie era, and wild parties during WWII, when it was reputed to be a house of ill-repute. It had 3 stories plus a basement, and there wasn’t enough sage to burn in each room to get rid of the shady mojo of that house.
After we labored long and hard to fix up our house, we flew to my in-laws in Idaho for a visit. Idaho? Where is that? I have heard this same story many times since our move here: “We went for a visit and fell in love with Idaho and decided to move here.” As much as I loved our house in Vallejo, Idaho promised something more grounded for me and my family, especially our two toddlers. It seemed like the right thing to do, to move here. We sold our beloved house, packed up, bought a non-fixxer upper home in a sub-division and never looked back.
It was December 2000. The movers had taken our belongings and would deliver our worldly goods to us in Idaho. We had a 2-car caravan with Mr. O’Leary in a 4WD Jeep Cherokee with 2 year old Phillip, following me and 1 year old Mia in my AWD Subaru. It was snowing so much! At one point on our journey, the Jeep was sprayed with snow from a passing snow plow and all that I saw in my rear view mirror were head lights jerking wildly, then spinning, and then no lights at all. My heart sank. I looked at Mia and tried not to cry. I managed to turn the Subaru around and make it back to where the Jeep went off the dark, snowy road. It had gone off the road and hit a pole, but the boys were all right. Thank goodness! We slowly motored back to a tiny town to stay the night at a motel. We thanked our lucky stars and tried again in the morning, where we managed to make it to Idaho unscathed.
I often think of that journey, which could have ended very differently. I mostly think about it when it snows. We keep an empty bottle of Snapple in the top shelf of a kitchen cupboard. It was in the Jeep on that trip. It’s a reminder of what we went through to get here. To this day, I am a tentative driver when it snows. But I try. I really try and behave like the honorary Idahoan I’ve become. Esto Perpetua.