There are many flavors of the holiday season that take me back to my childhood. Hot cocoa, eggnog, mulled cider, iced sugar cookies, gingerbread and peppermint candy canes are some wonderful Christmas treats that come to mind.
A controversial traditional treat that I didn’t care for as a child, but love to eat as an adult is the holiday fruitcake. You either love it or you hate it. Consider me a fan because I can’t get enough of it.
And here are some interesting facts about the fruitcake that might broaden your gastronomical horizon.
Fruitcake was known as plum cake, and was outlawed in the 18th century in Europe for being sinfully rich. I vote that we bring back the law that makes it illegal to be too rich…. For people as well as fruitcakes.
According to a survey, 38% of people admitted that they gave fruitcakes away when they received them. Re-gifters rejoice! It IS the gift that keeps on giving.
The first mail-order fruitcake in the United States was sent in 1913. Most of the fruitcakes then, made in the USA, were free from alcohol.
In 1935, the phrase ‘Nutty as a Fruitcake’ was coined at the time when Southern bakeries had access to cheap nuts. ‘Nuff said.
In 2006, Americans mailed 2,952 pounds of fruitcake to soldiers posted in Iraq. It could be argued that they either heartily helped the war effort or hindered it, depending on your penchant for the treat. Weapons of mass destruction? Conspiracy theories abound.
In Romania in 2008, a Guinness record was set for the heaviest fruitcake ever made that weighed about 619 pounds. I will dream about this.
According to English custom, unmarried wedding guests used to put a slice of dark fruitcake under their pillow at night so that they dream of the person they will marry.
In ancient times, the Egyptians used to place an early version of fruitcake in the tomb of their loved ones so that they would have food for the afterlife. Again, the gift that keeps on giving, whether in this life or the next!
A pineapple fruitcake was brought along on the Apollo 11 space mission, which is now on display at the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum in Washington, D.C. According to the Museum’s website, the fruitcake was not consumed during the mission so it was returned to Earth. Look up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a pineapple fruitcake!!
National Fruitcake Day is celebrated on December 27th every year. I suggest those of you who receive a loaf as an unwanted gift, give it to someone who will enjoy it. Fruitcakes can survive for 25 years and still be eaten as long as they contain proper preservatives and are stored in an airtight container. Why not wrap it up tight and put it in a closet? Who knows, in 25 years time you might like it.