There are many flavors of the holiday season that take me back to my childhood. Hot cocoa, eggnog, mulled cider, iced sugar cookies, gingerbread and peppermint candy canes are some wonderful Christmas treats that come to mind.

A controversial traditional treat that I didn’t care for as a child, but love to eat as an adult is the holiday fruitcake. You either love it or you hate it. Consider me a fan because I can’t get enough of it.


