A father once gave his little boy 50 cents and told him he could use it any way he wanted. Later that week when his Dad asked about it, the little boy told him that he had lent it to someone. “Who did you lend it to?” his Dad asked. The boy answered, “I gave it to a poor man on the street corner because he looked hungry.”

“Oh, that was very foolish of you my son. You’ll never get it back”, replied his father. “But Dad, the Bible says that people who give to the poor lend to the Lord”, said the son. The father was quite shocked but also well pleased with his son’s reply. The father then gave his son another 50 cents. “See”, said the son, “I told you I would get it back --- only I didn’t think it would be so soon!”


