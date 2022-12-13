Rob Barron

“Blessed be [God] … who according to His abundant mercy has begotten us again to a living hope” (1 Peter 1:3).

Life is hard for everybody, but it’s much harder for some than for others. Putting our trust in Christ as our Savior does little to change that. Nothing in the Bible promises us a free pass merely because we are Christ’s followers. In fact, some of our wounds may not ever heal and some of our deficiencies may never be corrected during our lifetime. They may even get worse. Yet our deformities and weaknesses are only temporary.


