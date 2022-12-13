“Blessed be [God] … who according to His abundant mercy has begotten us again to a living hope” (1 Peter 1:3).
Life is hard for everybody, but it’s much harder for some than for others. Putting our trust in Christ as our Savior does little to change that. Nothing in the Bible promises us a free pass merely because we are Christ’s followers. In fact, some of our wounds may not ever heal and some of our deficiencies may never be corrected during our lifetime. They may even get worse. Yet our deformities and weaknesses are only temporary.
Anticipating what God has in store for us can put a smile in our heart. Hope gives us poise and lets us live with inner strength, because we know that one day we will be dramatically different than we are now.
If you are in some way damaged by past abuse or feeling defeated by sin, or if you feel so inferior to others that you walk with your eyes to the ground, take heart in what God has in store for you. Live today with the courage God gives you. Make what you can of your afflictions. But rejoice, because all that degrades and limits you is only temporary. It will be gone — — some of it sooner rather than later.
If you have a living hope in Christ, you can deal with your past because of your future. God’s glorious best for you lies ahead.
~ Lord, give us grace to trust You when life’s burdens seem too much to bear; Dispel the darkness with new hope and help us rise above despair!