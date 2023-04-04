Amy O'Leary mug 22

I can remember from a very young age how clothes made me feel. There was nothing worse than wearing an ill-fitting pair of shoes or play clothes. Something too snug or too loose, too warm or not warm enough would make me think of nothing else until I could change out of my clothes. But the right outfit sure made me feel like a million bucks.

When I was a little girl, I owned two very special dresses. Fancy dresses! Both were given to me by my Grandma Thelma, who owned a sewing factory. One was a white lace number that I wore at my confirmation. I wore a bouffant slip underneath, and that dress made me feel so special. It was a dress that I could do nothing else in other than be on my best behavior for fear of getting it dirty. That dress magically transformed a tomboy into a little lady.


