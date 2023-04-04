I can remember from a very young age how clothes made me feel. There was nothing worse than wearing an ill-fitting pair of shoes or play clothes. Something too snug or too loose, too warm or not warm enough would make me think of nothing else until I could change out of my clothes. But the right outfit sure made me feel like a million bucks.
When I was a little girl, I owned two very special dresses. Fancy dresses! Both were given to me by my Grandma Thelma, who owned a sewing factory. One was a white lace number that I wore at my confirmation. I wore a bouffant slip underneath, and that dress made me feel so special. It was a dress that I could do nothing else in other than be on my best behavior for fear of getting it dirty. That dress magically transformed a tomboy into a little lady.
The other fancy dress I owned was my Easter dress. You couldn’t be a shrinking violet in this dress, no siree. It was pink with white nickel-size polka dots. It buttoned down the back and had a sash that tied in a bow. I wore the same bouffant slip under it, and it was such a magnificent garment, that I couldn’t dress myself. The buttons were unreachable. I couldn’t master a bow, and I couldn’t see my shoes because of the wide diameter at the hem that the slip created. My mother would say “Arms up!” and then she would drop the frock over my head, leaving me enshrouded in yards of fabric. Pinky LaRue had nothin’ on me!
Both of those dresses made this little girl feel sensational. With a pair of white shoes, dress socks, gloves and a little purse, I had never worn such an ensemble as I did to church on those occasions. I had all the trappings that my mother had when she wore something fabulous.
These dresses were much more than my Sunday best duds. And I have rarely felt the same joy getting all gussied up as a grown up as I did when I donned those dresses. I even loved seeing them hanging in my closet as a reminder of those special occasions.
Today, I work most holidays so I don’t get to wear an Easter dress with all the trimmings to church, but I do have a special occasion coming up. I am on the hunt for the perfect Mother-of-the-Groom dress. I hope it will give me the rule of 20: A dress that will make me look twenty years younger and twenty pounds lighter. It must be the right color, the right length, the right size and it shouldn’t cost a fortune.