I have been wanting to write a story about chewing gum but wasn’t sure there would be enough interesting info to fill my column. Boy was I wrong. I have learned much about the stuff. Much!
You might say I was a gum shoe in my research. I wasn’t going to let anything burst my bubble, dear readers. Just chew on this!
My memories of chewing gum go way back — over half a century to be exact. My earliest recollections are of being at a Little League baseball game and having a penny to go and buy a piece of Bazooka Joe bubble gum at the concession stand. It came in a red, white and blue wrapper, complete with a comic inside.
I must have been 4 or 5 and living in a sweltering desert climate. I unwrapped the gum, chewed it a few times, and soon felt it slither down my throat. The heat softened it up, so much so that it escaped down my esophagus. Rumors were that it would take 7 years to digest a swallowed piece of gum. (Fact #1 — it actually takes just a couple of days for gum to move through the digestive system.)
Other pennies would buy a gumball out of a machine at the grocery store.
Around that same time, I can remember my brother Kevin, bare chested, asking me to watch as he was about to blow a bubble. He must have jammed 3 or 4 pieces of gum into his mouth. He put his lips together and blew. And blew. The bubble was the size of a bowling ball before it popped. It stuck to his hair, his face, his neck and his upper chest. This was long before gum-makers developed a non-sticking gum. I can still see my mother icing him up to try and remove it from his body. (Fact #2 — peanut butter will remove sticky gum.)
Some years later, if you wanted to seriously blow bubbles, then Hubba Bubba and Bubble Yum were bubble blowers gum of choice.
My brother Kim collected Topps trading cards, mostly baseball, and they came with a large thin flat piece of gum which tasted like cardboard and lost its tang within the first 10 chews. He wasn’t interested in the gum that may have been wrapped up with his Willie Mays or Mickey Mantle baseball cards. Big League Chew gum was marketed to look like chewing tobacco — not really my favorite, but give me Chiclets, a bubble gum cigar, a little linen bag full of tiny gold pieces of gum, or a stick of Fruit Stripe and I was a happy camper.
Bubble gum flavor was my favorite, but I wouldn’t say no to a piece of Doublemint, Wrigley’s or Juicy Fruit. (Fact #3 — Peppermint, spearmint and cinnamon are the 3 most popular gum flavors.)
Dentyne promised to “Brush your breath.” (Fact #4 — The main reason folks buy gum is for fresh breath. Pucker up, buttercup!)
When I was in Junior High School, gum chewing got out of hand. Chewed up gobs of it were found stuck all over the school, and also in hair (mine for one). Principal Holte banned gum from school grounds, and if you were caught chewing it, you got a paddling. Today, when standardized tests are given, teachers provide gum for students. (Fact #5 — Gum enhances concentration.)
Aspergum and Nicorrette can be a help to you medically, but if you want a sweet treat AND chew gum, then a Blow Pop or Baskin-Robbins’ Pink Bubblegum ice cream is double the fun. Gum also helps out in the kitchen. (Fact #6 — Chewing gum while chopping onions will prevent your eyes from watering.)
Today, I always have a pack of gum in my car and my purse. It gets my brain going, prevents dry mouth, and can help with my sweet tooth. It also helps with digestion. (Fact #7 — Chewing gum after a meal helps with heartburn by reducing acid in the esophagus.)
It also eases anxiety. I remember my mother asking me to “stop smacking my gum.” And it wasn’t polite to chew gum anywhere you had to get dressed up to go to. A serious gum chewer would save the same piece of gum to chew for a few days, like Violet Beauregard in ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.’ But my favorite celebrity gum chewer of all time was Burt Reynolds. He made it an art form.
Some say that gum chewing is a disgusting habit. Look under any public desk, table or chair and you might well agree. As for me, I know how to dispose of my ABC gum (Fact #8 — ABC= Already Been Chewed.)
I can snap, crackle and pop any piece of gum with the best of them.
I’m talented that way. And I don’t like to brag, but I can proudly say that I can walk AND chew gum at the same time. (That was fact #9.)