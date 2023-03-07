Jared Welsh

Are you a business owner who has wanted to offer a retirement plan to your employees, but you’ve been stymied by the costs involved? If so, you may be interested to learn about new legislation that can help open the door to the same type of plan enjoyed by employees of large companies.

At the end of 2022, President Biden signed into law the SECURE 2.0 Act, which, among many other provisions, provides tax credits for business owners who want to open a 401(k) plan.


