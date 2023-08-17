...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Ada, southwestern
Boise, west central Elmore, southeastern Canyon and northwestern
Owyhee Counties through 1015 PM MDT...
At 908 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Danskin Peak to near
Cinder Cone Butte to near Oreana. Movement was north-northwest at 30
mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Oreana, Big Foot Butte and Cinder Cone Butte around 910 PM MDT.
Boise Stage Stop around 920 PM MDT.
Swan Falls and Murphy around 930 PM MDT.
Boise, Kuna, Lucky Peak Dam and Blacks Creek Reservoir around 940
PM MDT.
Melba, Arrowrock Dam, Lucky Peak Spring Shores Marina and Guffey
around 950 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Damage to the park was not a quick detour off the road, as vandals appeared to have spent several minutes covering acres of the park, particular the west end where the youth soccer programs practice and play.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
The area west of the amphitheater received the majority of the damage from Wednesday morning vandalism.
The Gem County Sheriff's office is pursuing a number of leads into those responsible for thousands of dollars worth of damage inflicted to the Gem Island Sports Complex early Wednesday morning.
GCSO Captain Wil Barry reported that several acres of turf was torn up by a vehicle intentionally twisting and sliding around on grass at the youth sports complex next to the Payette River.
"There are literally thousands of dollars of repairs that will be needed to return the area to playing surface status, right as the youth soccer season is getting going again for fall," Barry said. "We are pursuing a number of leads from video and audio monitors that operate 24/7 in the sports complex," Barry said. We have ruled out some of the vehicles captured in the media and are pursuing others to determine whoever caused the damage."
There are certainly plenty of tire tread patterns to investigate.
Barry is asking anyone who saw or heard anything at all in the early morning hours of Aug. 16 to call the GCSO non-emergency line at (208) 365-3521 with that information.