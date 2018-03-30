The Easter Bunny is coming to town! Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m., the Kiwanis Club of Emmett will stage their annual Easter Egg Hunt for the children of Emmett and Gem County at Emmett City Park. Plastic eggs filled with candy and prize certificates along with loose wrapped candy will be pl…
Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter said the final legislative session of his three terms in office continued advancing progress made in recent years by improving educational opportunities for Idaho’s children and adult learners, growing Idaho’s economy, and strengthening Idaho families and communities.
Even with a milder winter, animals still need to conserve energy. As the winter months pass and spring approaches, many people suffering from cabin fever head to Idaho’s hills in search of the antlers big game animals have dropped.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to receive scam and fraud complaints. Always verify the validity of anything you are involved in through reputable verified sources. If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.
The Gem County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the appointment of Krista Cole to the position of executive director. She began the position the end of February. Cole was the former executive director for Emmett Elderly Opportunity Agency and her professional business experience wi…
The Black Canyon Speedway on the infield of the Gem County Fairgrounds Horse Race Track is about to launch its second season. The racing venue for karts and mini racers opened last summer and is continuing to evolve as a premier race track in the northwest. This weekend the track developers …
While the early portion of this year’s ski season was a little skimpy, the series of storms the last few weeks has brought the snow pack at Bogus Basin to its highest levels of the year. Just in time for Spring Break skiing.
Track and Field are always paired together in describing the spring high school sporting competitions – though often we just call it Track. Fortunately the Emmett High track team has a healthy field component for the 2018 season.
It’s been a decade since they last visited Gem County but this weekend members of the American Motorcycle Association return to the Little Gem Cycle Park. This year’s event is one of eight racing dates that make up the West Hare Scramble. The Little Gem Hare Scramble will run Saturday and Sunday.
National Nutrition Month is almost over, but a focus on healthy nutrition, exercise, and reducing food waste doesn’t have to end. Continuing to implement ideas to connect with the theme to “go further with food” is an ongoing benefit.
A collection of fresh flavors for a spring day that also makes use of the eggs gathered in a morning hunt!
The steering committee for the Gem County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update will host its second town hall meeting from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 3, at Emmett City Hall, 501 E. Main St., Emmett. Gem County residents can learn about risks from natural disasters and how to lessen the impacts of kno…
I was nineteen years old and living in New York when I first met Juan. His family had come to the United States from South America, and he was proud of his heritage. He was a pleasant young man and a jokester. But one thing he especially liked to do was to challenge the rest of us to see who…
I was in college, and though I was a good athlete, I was also shy, and I didn’t date much. It was hard for me to think of any reason a girl would want to go out with me.
There’s something so satisfying about getting out of bed when the world is still dark and quiet and resting. Making the coffee gives us time to scratch and think. Well, scratch, anyway. Most of that thinking will start after about the third cup of coffee.
Do you know donations to Idaho education institutions can earn a 50 percent tax credit? Now that the bond has failed, my extra $400 will go the schools. What will you do with your savings? Buy a new TV? Let’s put our money in a future building fund so it can grow while we work together to bu…
The patrons of Gem County soundly defeated the proposed bond to renovate schools in the Emmett Independent School District. First, I want to thank all those community members that worked to promote the bond for our students.
To the no voters: You’ve just elected yourselves representatives to help design the next bond! The problems that prompted the school bond still exist, and Gem County needs your help to solve them. Obviously, your vote matters and is needed to provide safe, quality educational facilities. Do…
Family Dollar Stores, Inc., announced the opening of the Emmett Family Dollar Store.
