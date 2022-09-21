Join us on October 8 at 9 a.m. at the Rotary Shelter in the Gem County Sports Complex as we WALK FOR PEACE. We will gather at the shelter, have a few words of dedication for the Peace Pole constructed by Rotarian Ben Mock and friends, and then walk along the river – all in the name of PEACE!
“Today, over 70 million people are displaced as a result of conflict, violence, persecution, and human rights violations. Half of them are children. We refuse to accept conflict as a way of life. Rotary projects provide training that fosters understanding and provides communities with the skills to resolve conflicts.
As a humanitarian organization, peace is a cornerstone of our mission. We believe when people work to create peace in their communities, that change can have a global effect.
By carrying out service projects and supporting peace fellowships and scholarships, our members take action to address the underlying causes of conflict, including poverty, discrimination, ethnic tension, lack of access to education, and unequal distribution of resources.
Our commitment to peacebuilding today answers new challenges: how we can make the greatest possible impact and how we can achieve our vision of lasting change. We are approaching the concept of peace with greater cohesion and inclusivity, broadening the scope of what we mean by peacebuilding, and finding more ways for people to get involved.”
Rotary creates environments where peace can happen. Won’t you join us?? Tie-dye shirts, beads, etc. all add to the fun of the day! Let’s promote PEACE in our own community, in the world and in ourselves.
Donations will be accepted but not required – 100% of Donations will be given to Rotary International Peace Program. Questions? Contact Kathy Buck, klrainbow49@gmail.com