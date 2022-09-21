Peace Walk

Members and friends of the Emmett Rotary Club gathered at the Gem Island Sports Complex on Saturday, May 22, 2021 to initiate a Peace Walk.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Join us on October 8 at 9 a.m. at the Rotary Shelter in the Gem County Sports Complex as we WALK FOR PEACE. We will gather at the shelter, have a few words of dedication for the Peace Pole constructed by Rotarian Ben Mock and friends, and then walk along the river – all in the name of PEACE!

“Today, over 70 million people are displaced as a result of conflict, violence, persecution, and human rights violations. Half of them are children. We refuse to accept conflict as a way of life. Rotary projects provide training that fosters understanding and provides communities with the skills to resolve conflicts.

