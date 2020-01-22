Rock painting — a simple act of kindness that is brightening people’s day and bringing the valley together. Organized by state, county or town, the groups often originate on Facebook, gathering local members who wish to join in the fun of painting rocks, hiding rocks and hunting for rocks painted by others.
“This group is for those who love creativity and adventure! Paint your river rocks and go out and ‘hide’ them somewhere fun for others to find. You can put info on the back of your rock or tell others to join the group and post a picture when they find a rock. Leave the rock for the next person to find or replace it with a new one. Enjoy and have fun, I can’t wait to see the pictures!” said the Emmett Rock Adventures facebook bio.
Lawrence Buys, who belongs to both Emmett Rocks and Emmett Rock Adventures says he joined the local rock groups after a family friend told him and his wife about it. “It’s about the kids and what they get out of it,” said Buys. “My grandkids will come over to paint with me and then we’ll go hide them. It’s not about them looking pretty, it’s about the way it connects people throughout the community.”
Katrina Rone, of Emmett, credited the group with helping her kids stay both active and artistic. “My favorite part of rock painting/hunting is it keeps my family and I active. It is something my kids do with their grandparents as well, just bringing the family together. My daughter is an art fanatic so she enjoys painting and then hiding them. I love it because it gets my kids out of the house. I love how this group allows people to interact with others in the community.”
And while some do it for the kids, Karen and Charles Anderson of Middleton do it to celebrate their daughter Linda. “I love seeing the different rocks. I posted mine at Julia Davis Park. It was on my daughter’s birthday, Nov. 18th. She passed away in 2014. We celebrate her birthday by having my great granddaughter (her granddaughter) throw over leaves we gathered from our back yard tree. This year we added a rock. Her name is Linda (always present in our hearts)”.
Getting involved with a local rock painting group is simple, only requiring rocks, painting supplies and an internet search for a group nearby. No artistic background is necessary, although scrolling through the Emmett Rocks Facebook group reveals masterpieces of everything from mandalas to animals. Anything goes as long as it’s kid-friendly.
“I introduced my mom and dad to rock painting last 4th of July, and since that day they’ve found a new hobby that they are wholly obsessed with,” said Shiloh Brown of Emmett. “My dad paints practically every day, and he has surprised our entire family with his hidden artistic talents. I think it’s relaxing for both of them, except when they run out of creative juices! My mom has really honed her painting skills too, and I steal a lot of her rocks for myself before she has a chance to hide them out in the world. They love to hide the rocks, but they love even more when the rocks are found and posted so they can see the joy their little rock brought the person.”
“Painting rocks is therapeutic for me,” said Brian Farrington, Brown’s dad. “Both Kathy (Brown’s mom) and I love painting and hiding rocks knowing that it will bring a smile to someone. It gives you a great feeling to see photos and comments from folks that have found one of our rocks. The smile on a kids face or a comment about a good feeling someone has from finding a rock makes my day. We often find rocks hidden by others and re-hide them. Sometimes we will keep one for awhile and re-hide later. We’ve hidden rocks all over Emmett, Treasure Valley, on any trips we take. Some rocks get around more than we do and have been found, posted and re-hidden several times often going to different states. Painting and hiding rocks is a great hobby for all ages.”
That joy and excitement that everyone talks about is what keeps families coming back to the rocks. It’s the simple idea that giving creates joy, both for the artist and those who find it – it’s definitely a cycle worth repeating. Emmett truly does . . . rock!
To be apart of the fun make sure to join the “Emmett Rocks!” and “Emmett Rock Adventures” Facebook groups. Next time you see a cool rock around town make sure to post it. Happy hunting!