Smokey Bear turns 78 on Tuesday, August 9, but the Emmett Public Library will be toasting the iconic symbol of forest fire prevention efforts with a party on Thursday, Aug. 11.
The library will be hosting a free event for all ages that will include prizes, activities, fun, fire trucks and you can meet Smokey Bear. The event will be at the library from 11 a.m. until noon.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, “Smokey Bear was born on Aug. 9, 1944, when the U.S. Forest Service and the Ad Council agreed that a fictional bear would be the symbol for their joint effort to promote forest fire prevention.
Artist Albert Staehle was asked to paint the first poster of Smokey Bear. It depicted a bear pouring a bucket of water on a campfire and saying “Care will prevent 9 out of 10 fires.” Smokey Bear soon became very popular as his image appeared on a variety of forest fire prevention materials. In 1947, his slogan became the familiar “Only YOU Can Prevent Forest Fires!”
Then in the spring of 1950, in the Capitan Mountains of New Mexico, a young bear cub found himself caught in a burning forest. He took refuge in a tree, and while managing to stay alive was left badly burned. The firefighters who retrieved him were so moved by his bravery, they named him Smokey. News about this real bear named Smokey spread across the Nation, and he was soon given a new home at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. The living symbol of Smokey Bear, he played an important role in spreading messages of wildfire prevention and forest conservation. Smokey died in 1976 and was returned to Capitan, New Mexico, where he is buried in the State Historical Park.
Smokey’s “Only YOU Can Prevent Forest Fires!” encouragement is especially important as the summer heat has dried out forests and rangeland making fire danger ratings their highest of the year.