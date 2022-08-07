Support Local Journalism


Smokey Bear turns 78 on Tuesday, August 9, but the Emmett Public Library will be toasting the iconic symbol of forest fire prevention efforts with a party on Thursday, Aug. 11.

The library will be hosting a free event for all ages that will include prizes, activities, fun, fire trucks and you can meet Smokey Bear. The event will be at the library from 11 a.m. until noon.

