Two deputies received their peace officer certificates from Sheriff Clay Myers on Nov. 24, according to a news release. Deputy Rick Foreman and Deputy RJ Johnston graduated from the basic law enforcement academy after 720 hours of instruction. They will now enter a field training officer program that will last 560 hours.
“I have lived in the county ever since my college days at CWU and always loved the area,” Deputy Foreman said. “I came to work at the Corrections Center in 2014 and that work experience was extremely beneficial. I settled into the community more and more, and pretty early on in my Corrections career I knew that I didn’t want to leave Kittitas County. I enjoyed the people and pace of life and wanted to raise a family, and working for the Sheriff’s Office was a natural fit. My wife and I have a four month old that I can’t wait to take to the fair and rodeo. I love the outdoor opportunities here in Kittitas County, and all the different geographies that our county brings. On days off you can find me in the Taneum and Coleman Canyons, and other forest service roads exploring and getting lost, and finding new hikes and camping spots. If you see me walking downtown Ellensburg and Roslyn with my family, give us a wave. I am very excited and humbled to be able serve this community and work with a highly-motivated and hard-working group of people.”
Deputy Johnston said he was raised in Ellensburg, and looked up to law enforcement growing up.
“I was raised here in Ellensburg,” Deputy Johnston said. “While growing up in this community, I‘ve had the opportunity to see how amazing this community is. Since I was young, I’ve always looked up to law enforcement as role models. I want to do my part in preserving the positive outlook this community has on law enforcement. I am very grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given living in such a supportive place, and I feel that it is only right to help give back. I am very excited to start my career in such an amazing agency with such amazing people. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get here.”
Sheriff Myers said he’s excited to see the new deputies in action.
“I am excited to see these two deputies embark on their careers in law enforcement,” Sheriff Myers said. “I believe that they will contribute to making Kittitas County a safe place to live, work, visit, and play for many years to come.”