The wait for the open sign at the Sonic Drive-in under construction on Canyon Road may extend into late 2020.
This is according to a statement from Jonny Jones, Sonic’s Vice President of real estate and development.
Sonic’s public relations agency has released the statement from Jones stating, “The Sonic Drive-In located at 1721 S. Canyon Road in Ellensburg Wash., is projected to open by the end of next year. We will provide additional information as we near the grand opening.” The company did not add any additional comment as to the cause of the delay.
The individual who was buying the rights to the Sonic franchise used to be in Ellensburg, according to Amy McGuffin, CEO of the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, but this person is no longer funding the project. McGuffin said that the Chamber of Commerce doesn’t know what is happening now.
“Nobody is getting back to us, we don’t know what is going on, no movement from the city permits … it has kind of gone quiet,” McGuffin said.
The Olympic Cascade Drive-Ins website states that the Ellensburg location will be open by the end of August 2019. This website has likely not been updated as there was no grand opening at the end of August.