The 30th-ranked Bulldogs will follow their holiday weekend celebrations with a trip to the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout Tuesday in Yakima.
Ellensburg (3-3 overall, 1-1 Central Washington Athletic Conference), playing its best since its 4-2, 4-1 start on the way to unseating Selah for the CWAC regular-season championship in 2018-19, will start the Shootout against Class 1A/2A/3A No. 20 Lynden (5-1), scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Yakima.
Returning Northwest Conference MVP Jordan Metcalf — a 6-foot-4-inch senior shooting guard — and co-Coach of the Year Brian Roper's Lions have scored at least 67 points in each win while the Bulldogs go for at least 72 in theirs.
No. 13 Grandview (6-3, 2-0) leads No. 12 Selah (5-2, 1-0), No. 17 East Valley (5-3, 1-1) and the Bulldogs in the standings through Wednesday, and Tumwater (4-0) of the Evergreen League is the top team in the land.
Ellensburg outscores the opposition 66-63 per outing and is perfect at home, but new Class 4A No. 11 Davis (7-1) got away 82-69 with its new season-high point total Wednesday in Yakima.
The Pirates led 58-56 after three quarters before they caught fire with three 3-pointers and five free throws to put away the Bulldogs with a 24-13 run in the fourth.
Eli Lewis' lay-in pulled Ellensburg closer at 77-67 with 1:40 left, and Cade Gibson's pair of free throws brought them within eight at 77-69 with 1:25.
The Bulldogs hit eight first-half triples and matched Davis' 12 in all as Cade Gibson sank five for 23 points with five rebounds, two assists and a block.
JT Fenz (16 points with four 3s, eight assists, four rebounds and two steals) and Emmett Fenz (16 points as he struck twice from downtown with nine rebounds, eight assists and a block).
Pirates sophomore Brandon Lee Jr. nailed five 3s and made all four of his free throws on the way to 27 points, and senior Dhantaye Bennett-Joe (15 points), sophomore Finnegan Anderson (14 points) and freshman Cesar Alfredo Hernandez-Delgado (10 points) spread the wealth.
Davis 82, Ellensburg 69
ELL 21 18 17 13 — 69
DAV 18 25 15 24 — 82
SCORING — Ellensburg (3-3, 1-1): Cade Gibson 23, JT Fenz 16, Emmett Fenz 16, Eli Lewis 9, Noah Nealey 3, Jack Morrill 2. 3-pointers — 12 (Gibson 5, JT Fenz 4, E. Fenz 2, Nealey). Totals 25 7-10 69.
Davis (6-1): Brandon Lee Jr. 27, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 15, Finnegan Anderson 14, Cesar Alfredo Hernandez-Delgado 10, Roberto Galindo-Enriquez 9, Blake Garza 7. 3-pointers 12 (Lee Jr. 5, Galindo-Enriquez 2, Anderson 2, Garza, Hernandez-Delgado, Bennett-Joe). Totals 30 10-14 82.