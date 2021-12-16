Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
There was a report of four cows on a bridge on Dudley Road and North Thorp Highway.
A wallet was reported stolen on Madison Street in South Cle Elum.
A Volkswagen sedan reportedly was in a ditch of of South Locust Street and East Seattle Avenue.
A bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.
An injured deer was reported on the side of the roadway on Bullfrog Road and Tumble Creek.
Someone reportedly was smoking in a hotel room on South Canyon Road, but no one was checked into the room.
A necklace and candy reportedly were stolen from a business on West First Street in Cle Elum.
The reporting party was bitten by a dog on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A tree reportedly fell and was hung up on power lines on Westside Road and Stone Ridge Road.
An assault was reported on North B Street.
The reporting party advised he rolled his Toyota in a ditch on Interstate 90, milepost 102.
The reporting party observed a man and woman fighting in a truck on South Pearl Street. The man leaned back over the seat and punched someone. A woman got out of the back seat and returned with a puppy and a shotgun.
Fire
An explosion was reported and smoke could be seen coming from a residence on East Cherry Lane.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.
