Things are getting contentious online in the Republican primary race for Idaho House of Representatives Seat 20B, where former Meridian City Council candidate Mike Hon is facing off against incumbent Rep. James Holtzclaw.
The URL mikehonforidaho.com redirects to holtzclawforidaho.com. However, the URL mikehon4idaho.com is redirected to an error page for hotlzclawforidaho.com, which is a typo of Holtzclaw’s name.
“This was obviously a coordinated effort by my opponent’s campaign,” Hon said, in a press release posted to social media. “I find this to be a perfect example of how the Establishment Republicans will do anything to stay in office.”
Holtzclaw did not respond to an emailed request for comment.
In this race, Hon has received over $5,700 in campaign donations and spent less than $900. In contrast, Holtzclaw has raised over $47,000 and spent over $34,000.
The URL tactic — where candidates purchase a website with their opponent's name tied to it — has been used before on the national political scene. However, Boise State University Political Scientist Jaclyn Kettler said she has rarely seen it in Idaho.
“I do think that candidates are thinking more about how do we get the attention in Googling for this race? How do we make sure we have that key online presence?” Kettler said. “It is interesting if we’ll start seeing that become a much more common tactic.”
It also raises questions of how early potential candidates need to start thinking of securing their own website, she said.
In his press release, Hon said he found that two domains he had wanted were registered to someone else the day after he filed to run as a candidate in this race. The Idaho Press confirmed that an organization titled Domains By Proxy, LLC registered both URLs on March 12.
At the presidential level, the tactic seemed to be ubiquitous in 2016.
For example, JebBush.com redirected to former President Donald Trump’s campaign website. A website that seemed to be for Hillary Clinton was a parody site.
In some cases, campaigns will create a fake or parody site instead of redirecting the URL.
In fact, in 2014, Time Magazine did a story about the National Republican Congressional Committee buying the URL for an Arizona Democrat and creating a fake campaign site that described her as a “huge embarrassment.”
“Democrats are behind the game in digital,” a National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson told Time in 2014. “They should be buying the URLs for their candidates. I think that’s a pretty basic campaign tactic.”