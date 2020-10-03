As Nov. 3 draws closer, voters can expect multiple opportunities to hear from candidates in upcoming forums and debates. Check back often at idahopress.com for a list of upcoming local candidate forums and information about future presidential debates.
Meridian Chamber of Commerce
Meet the Candidates (virtually)
All Candidate Forums will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube
District 14: 2 p.m. Oct. 6
District 22: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 7
Ada County Commissioners: 2 p.m. Oct. 8
District 21: 2 p.m. Oct. 13
District 20: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13
Questions can be asked in the comments section during the live stream or you may submit questions in advance by emailing vote@meridianchamber.org.
More information: meridianchamber.org.
Idaho Reports Idaho Debates
This year, the Idaho Debates is temporarily shifting formats, according to the website, with candidates responding to Q&A's remotely via video teleconferencing. Broadcast schedules will be posted to idahoptv.org.
Send your candidate forum information to newsroom@idahopress.com.