Former 1st District GOP Congressman Raul Labrador appeared to be narrowly defeating longtime Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in Tuesday's Republican primary, but the race was too close to call at press time.
Wasden is Idaho’s longest-serving attorney general; he faced Labrador in a three-way primary that also included Coeur d’Alene attorney Art Macomber.
Labrador ran on promises to be more of an “activist” attorney general and stressed his political experience, while Wasden stressed his commitment to “call legal balls and strikes fairly and squarely.”
Early statewide results showed Labrador with 47% of the vote to 44% for Wasden, with Macomber trailing with less than 10%.
Macomber framed himself as the “outsider” candidate and criticized both Labrador and Wasden as “insiders.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Outside groups were heavily involved in the campaign, running independent ads and mailers targeting Wasden.
Wasden, a former prosecutor, joined the Idaho Attorney General’s office in 1989, where he rose through the ranks and was first elected attorney general in 2002.
Labrador, an immigration and criminal defense attorney and lobbyist, served two terms in the Idaho House and then four two-year terms in Congress, where he co-founded the House Freedom Caucus. He stepped down to run unsuccessfully for governor in 2018, losing to current Gov. Brad Little in the GOP primary.
The GOP primary winner faces Democrat Steve Scanlin in November.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.