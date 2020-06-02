Absentee ballots are due back to county clerks today, and results will be available starting tonight.
This is the state’s first all-absentee ballot election — a reaction to COVID-19 — and roughly 429,000 voters statewide requested a ballot. If all returned their ballots, Idaho would see a record-high turnout for a primary election of roughly 47.5% of registered voters.
Ballots are due by 8 p.m. Canyon County voters can deliver their ballots to the elections office in Caldwell, and Ada County has five drop-off locations available. The deadline to request a ballot has passed.
Ada County Elections Office staff began opening ballot envelopes on Wednesday, and on Monday began counting votes, according to a press release. The ballots were removed from their secrecy sleeve, unfolded, and laid flat in preparation for counting, then stored securely. The process of scanning ballots will continue throughout tonight. The county will release results starting at 9 p.m.
The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office will also release results online tonight as counties report.
BALLOT DROP-OFF SITES
Canyon County:
- Elections office: 1102 E. Chicago St., Caldwell
Ada County:
- Elections office: 400 N. Benjamin Lane, Boise. The ballot drop box in front of the building is available all hours.
- Ada County Courthouse: 200 W. Front St., Boise. The mobile voting trailer in the parking lot of the building will be accepting ballots from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.
- Meridian City Hall: 33 E. Broadway Ave., Meridian. Ballot drop-off will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Eagle City Hall: 660 E. Civic Lane, Eagle. Ballot drop-off will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kuna City Hall — 751 W. Fourth St., Kuna. Ballot drop-off will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
