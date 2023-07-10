Open primaries initiative

A proposed voter initiative to overhaul how Idaho conducts its elections “plainly violates Idaho Code,” according to an analysis by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

 Photo courtesy of Idahoans for Open Primaries

Supporters of the Open Primaries Initiative filed a lawsuit Monday asking the Idaho Supreme Court to repeal and replace the ballot titles assigned to the initiative by Attorney General Raúl Labrador and Secretary of State Phil McGrane.

The coalition Idahoans for Open Primaries had announced on July 3 that it would file the lawsuit, contending the assigned titles were false and misleading, the Idaho Press previously reported.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (copy)

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador is shown in his office on Jan. 17.
Primary Election night

Idaho Secretary of State candidate Phil McGrane watches results come in on primary election night in May 2022.

