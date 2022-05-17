NAMPA — Canyon County has both voted to keep and vote out incumbents in several key Canyon County Senate races, unofficial elections results as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday show.
Tammy Nichols led the District 10 Republican Senate race, Chris Trakel led District 11's Republican Senate race, and Brian Lenney led District 13's Senate seat race.
DISTRICT 10 SENATE: NICHOLS LEADS REPUBLICAN TICKET
Tammy Nichols, an Idaho representative, led over Scott Brock in the District 10, capturing 58.47% of the vote to Brock’s 41.53%, according to preliminary results. Nichols had received 5,191 votes versus Brock’s 3,687 as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
If Nichols wins, she will go head-to-head against Democratic candidate Bob Solomon in the general election on Nov. 8.
"So far things are looking good and I am feeling confident," Nichols said via text Tuesday night.
Brock told the Idaho Press on Monday that he would be unavailable for comment on election night.
Nichols shared previously that she is interested in running for Senate to bring fresh perspective to the chamber. Brock had expressed concern that powerful interest groups are running the show in Idaho.
DISTRICT 11 SENATE: TRAKEL LEADS CHANEY ON REPUBLICAN TICKET
In District 11, Trakel led, capturing 1,908 votes, or 53.75% of the vote over Chaney’s 1,642 votes and 46.25%, results from early Wednesday morning showed.
If Trakel wins, he will be running against Toni Ferro, a Democrat, and Kurtis Berger, a Constitution Party candidate, in the Nov. 8 general election.
Trakel said he is "awaiting for the updates and that I feel this will be a very close race," via text.
Chaney said earlier in the primary season that he has been one of the most outspoken candidates against the Idaho Freedom Foundation and representatives of other interest groups. Trakel felt motivated to run for the position due to concerns about lawmakers’ votes on liberty and personal freedoms during the pandemic, as previously reported.
DISTRICT 13 SENATE: LENNEY LEADS OVER AGENBROAD
Lenney led in the District 13 Senate race, capturing 3,162 votes and 57.57% of the votes to Agenbroad’s 2,330 votes and 42.43% of the vote, as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“As it stands now, looks like it's going to be a close one,” Lenney said via text Tuesday night. "But early results are interesting and I'm happy to be up."
On Tuesday evening, Agenbroad said he did not have a comment yet, "with only 8% of the vote in."
Agenbroad had championed his time as a senator, saying the state is “the least regulated state in the nation after cutting regulation by one-third,” at a recent candidate forum. But Lenney had expressed concern about the state, saying he had discovered that “it’s not really the conservative utopia I thought it was,” at the same candidate forum.