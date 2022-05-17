Three Republicans faced off in the primary to be Idaho’s next secretary of state, and current Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane defeated two state lawmakers, Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, and Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene.
Final, unofficial statewide results showed McGrane with 43% of the vote, Moon with 41% and Souza with 16%.
The position is opening because current GOP Secretary of State Lawerence Denney is retiring rather than seek a third term. The GOP primary winner will face Democrat Shawn Keenan in November.
Both Moon and Souza said during their campaigns that they didn’t believe current President Joe Biden was legitimately elected; both also proposed far-reaching but unsuccessful legislation this year to make big changes in Idaho’s election laws, including stricter voter ID requirements, proof of citizenship, limitations on absentee voting and more.
McGrane campaigned on his record of successfully running elections in the state’s largest county. He previously ran for secretary of state in 2014 at age 32, finishing second to Denney in a four-way GOP primary. He’s an attorney who served as chief deputy county clerk before being elected to his current post in 2018.
Moon, a retired teacher, has served in the Legislature since 2016, where she’s part of the most conservative wing of House Republicans and is scored highly by the far-right Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Souza, a retired nurse and businesswoman, has served in the Senate since 2014. She said during her campaign that if elected, unlike previous Idaho secretaries of state, she wouldn’t work to increase voter turnout, as she believes that’s the role of partisan and special-interest groups. Both Moon and McGrane pledged to work to increase turnout among Idaho voters.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.