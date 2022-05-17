Unofficial results for Idaho's 2022 primary elections are listed blow. This page will be updated frequently throughout Tuesday night.
For more results, you can visit the Ada County elections results page, the Canyon County elections results page, and the Secretary of State's election results page.
Independent candidates did not appear on primary ballots
REPUBLICAN PARTY
Governor
Steven R. Bradshaw
Ben Cannady
Edward R. Humphreys
Ashley Jackson
Brad Little
Lisa Marie
Janice McGeachin
Cody Usabel
Lieutenant Governor
Scott Bedke
Daniel J. Gasiorowski
Priscilla Giddings
U.S. Senator
Brenda Bourn
Mike Crapo
Natalie M. Fleming
Scott Trotter
Ramont Turnbull
U.S. Rep. District 1
Russ Fulcher
U.S. Rep. District 2
Flint Christensen
Daniel Algiers Lucas Levy
Chris Porter
Mike Simpson
Bryan Smith
Secretary of State
Phil McGrane
Dorothy Moon
Mary Souza
State Controller
Brandon D. Woolf
State Treasurer
Julie A. Ellsworth
Attorney General
Raul R. Labrador
Arthur Macomber
Lawrence Wasden
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Debbie Critchfield
Branden J. Durst
Sherri Ybarra
State Senate District 9
Kayla Dunn
Abby Lee
Jordan Marques
Jim Rice
State Senate District 10
Scott R. Brock
Tammy Nichols
State Senate District 11
Greg Chaney
Chris Trakel
State Senate District 12
Ben Adams
Thomas Netzley
State Senate District 13
Jeff C. Agenbroad
Brian Lenney
State Senate District 14
Katie Donahue
C. Scott Grow
Steven Thayn
State Senate District 15
Codi Galloway
Dorothy Greenzang
Fred S. Martin
State Senate District 16
Dennis Mansfield
State Senate District 17
Benjamin Donovan Chafetz
State Senate District 18
Dan Bridges
State Senate District 19
Blair Moss
State Senate District 20
Rosa Martinez
Chuck Winder
State Senate District 21
Treg A. Bernt
Thad Butterworth
State Senate District 22
Lori Den Hartog
State Senate District 23
Steve Allmer
Todd Lakey
State Rep. District 9 A
Jacyn Gallagher
Ryan Kerby
State Rep. District 9 B
Judy Boyle
Scott Syme
State Rep. District 10 A
Rachel Hazelip
Mike Moyle
State Rep. District 10 B
Beverlee Furner
Coral Kenagy
Bruce D. Skaug
State Rep. District 11 A
Julie K. Yamamoto
State Rep. District 11 B
Chris Allgood
Kent A. Marmon
Mike Miller
State Rep. District 12 A
Jeff Cornilles
Sebastian Griffin
Machele Hamilton
State Rep. District 12 B
Jaron Crane
Jana M. Warner
State Rep. District 13 A
Brent J. Crane
State Rep. District 13 B
Tara Barling
Roger Hunt
Kenny Wroten
State Rep. District 14 A
Ted Hill
Caleb Hoobery
Tracey L. Koellisch
Mike Olsen
State Rep. District 14 B
Gayann DeMordaunt
Josh Tanner
State Rep. District 15 A
Ruthie Bush
State Rep. District 15 B
Dori Healey
State Rep. District 16 A
Mark A. Montoya
State Rep. District 16 B
Jackie Davidson
Richard Shurtleff
State Rep. District 17 A
April Larson
State Rep. District 17 B
Mary Ellen Nourse
State Rep. District 18 A
MaryKate Johnson
State Rep. District 18 B
Megan Conrad Landen
State Rep. District 19 A
Melissa J. Christian
State Rep. District 19 B
James Faasau
State Rep. District 20 A
Joe Palmer
Gloria Urwin
State Rep. District 20 B
James D. Holtzclaw
Mike Hon
State Rep. District 21 A
Dom Gelsomino
James Petzke
Tara Pugmire
Tyler Ricks
State Rep. District 21 B
Brandon Dybdal
Jeff Ehlers
Caleb Pirc
State Rep. District 22 A
Greg Ferch
John Vander Woude
State Rep. District 22 B
Jason A. Monks
State Rep. District 23 A
Melissa Durrant
Michael Law
Jason Knopp
Tammy Payne
State Rep. District 23 B
Chris Bruce
Tina Lambert
Shaun Laughlin
Lyman Gene Winchester
Ada County Commissioner District 2
Rod W. Beck
Ada County Commissioner District 3
Tom Dayley
Dawn Retzlaff
Sharon M. Ullman
Ada County Sheriff
Matthew Clifford
Doug Traubel
Ada County Clerk
Trent Tripple
Ada County Treasurer
Elizabeth Mahn
Ada County Assessor
Rebecca Arnold
Bradley Bolicek
Ron DeRoest
Dave Lister
Ada County Coroner
Cheri Durst
Rich Riffle
Canyon County Commissioner District 2
Connie Constantine
Brad Holton
Keri K. Smith
Canyon County Commissioner District 3
Zach Brooks
Victor Holliday
Pam White
Canyon County Clerk
Sandy Bowden
Chris Yamamoto
Canyon County Coroner
Jennifer Crawford
Mike Pullin
DEMOCRATIC PARTY
Governor
Steven Heidt
Lieutenant Governor
Terri Pickens Manweiler
U.S. Senator
Ben Pursley
David Roth
U.S. Rep. District 1
Kaylee Peterson
U.S. Rep. District 2
Wendy Norman
Secretary of State
Shawn Keenan
State Controller
Dianna David
State Treasurer
Jill L. Ellsworth
Attorney General
Steven Scanlin
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Terry L. Gilbert
State Senate District 10
Bob Solomon
State Senate District 11
Toni Ferro
State Senate District 15
Rick Just
State Senate District 16
Ali Rabe
State Senate District 17
Carrie Semmelroth
State Senate District 18
Janie Ward-Engelking
State Senate District 19
Melissa Wintrow
State Senate District 22
Pat Soulliere
State Senate District 23
Mik Lose
State Rep. District 11 A
Robert Scoville
State Rep. District 11 B
Marisela Pesina
State Rep. District 14 A
Crystal Ivie
State Rep. District 14 B
Shelley Brock
State Rep. District 15 A
Steve Berch
State Rep. District 15 B
Jeff Nafsinger
State Rep. District 16 A
Sonia Galaviz
State Rep. District 16 B
Colin Nash
State Rep. District 17 A
John Gannon
State Rep. District 17 B
Sue Chew
State Rep. District 18 A
Ilana Rubel
State Rep. District 18 B
Brooke Green
State Rep. District 19 A
Lauren Necochea
State Rep. District 19 B
Chris Mathias
State Rep. District 21 A
Josi Christensen
State Rep. District 22 A
Natalie R. MacLachlan
State Rep. District 22 B
Dawn Pierce
Ada County Commissioner District 2
Stan Ridgeway
Ada County Commissioner District 3
Patricia Nilsson
Ada County Coroner
Dotti Owens
Ada County Assessor
Laurie Barrera
Ada County Sheriff
Victor McCraw
CONSTITUTION PARTY
Governor
Chantyrose Davison
Lieutenant Governor
Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson)
U.S. Senator
Ray J. Writz
State Controller
Miste Gardner
State Senate District 11
Kurtis Berger
State Senate District 14
Kirsten Faith Richardson
State Senate District 21
Monica McKinley
State Senate District 22
Brendan J. Gomez
State Rep. District 13 A
Petre Danaila
State Rep. District 21 A
Daniel Weston
LIBERTARIAN PARTY
Governor
John Dionne Jr.
Paul Sand
U.S. Senator
Idaho Sierra Law
U.S. Rep. District 1
Joe Evans
State Senate District 14
Robert Imhoff
State Senate District 23
Jon Basabe
State Rep. District 21 A
Mike Long