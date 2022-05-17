Election Day Voting

A voter heads in to a polling location at Mountain View High School in Meridian, Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Unofficial results for Idaho's 2022 primary elections are listed blow. This page will be updated frequently throughout Tuesday night.

For more results, you can visit the Ada County elections results page, the Canyon County elections results page, and the Secretary of State's election results page.

Independent candidates did not appear on primary ballots

REPUBLICAN PARTY

Governor

Steven R. Bradshaw

Ben Cannady

Edward R. Humphreys

Ashley Jackson

Brad Little

Lisa Marie

Janice McGeachin

Cody Usabel

Lieutenant Governor

Scott Bedke

Daniel J. Gasiorowski

Priscilla Giddings

U.S. Senator

Brenda Bourn

Mike Crapo

Natalie M. Fleming

Scott Trotter

Ramont Turnbull

U.S. Rep. District 1

Russ Fulcher

U.S. Rep. District 2

Flint Christensen

Daniel Algiers Lucas Levy

Chris Porter

Mike Simpson

Bryan Smith

Secretary of State

Phil McGrane

Dorothy Moon

Mary Souza

State Controller

Brandon D. Woolf

State Treasurer

Julie A. Ellsworth

Attorney General

Raul R. Labrador

Arthur Macomber

Lawrence Wasden

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Debbie Critchfield

Branden J. Durst

Sherri Ybarra

State Senate District 9

Kayla Dunn

Abby Lee

Jordan Marques

Jim Rice

State Senate District 10

Scott R. Brock

Tammy Nichols

State Senate District 11

Greg Chaney

Chris Trakel

State Senate District 12

Ben Adams

Thomas Netzley

State Senate District 13

Jeff C. Agenbroad

Brian Lenney

State Senate District 14

Katie Donahue

C. Scott Grow

Steven Thayn

State Senate District 15

Codi Galloway

Dorothy Greenzang

Fred S. Martin

State Senate District 16

Dennis Mansfield

State Senate District 17

Benjamin Donovan Chafetz

State Senate District 18

Dan Bridges

State Senate District 19

Blair Moss

State Senate District 20

Rosa Martinez

Chuck Winder

State Senate District 21

Treg A. Bernt

Thad Butterworth

State Senate District 22

Lori Den Hartog

State Senate District 23

Steve Allmer

Todd Lakey

State Rep. District 9 A

Jacyn Gallagher

Ryan Kerby

State Rep. District 9 B

Judy Boyle

Scott Syme

State Rep. District 10 A

Rachel Hazelip

Mike Moyle

State Rep. District 10 B

Beverlee Furner

Coral Kenagy

Bruce D. Skaug

State Rep. District 11 A

Julie K. Yamamoto

State Rep. District 11 B

Chris Allgood

Kent A. Marmon

Mike Miller

State Rep. District 12 A

Jeff Cornilles

Sebastian Griffin

Machele Hamilton

State Rep. District 12 B

Jaron Crane

Jana M. Warner

State Rep. District 13 A

Brent J. Crane

State Rep. District 13 B

Tara Barling

Roger Hunt

Kenny Wroten

State Rep. District 14 A

Ted Hill

Caleb Hoobery

Tracey L. Koellisch

Mike Olsen

State Rep. District 14 B

Gayann DeMordaunt

Josh Tanner

State Rep. District 15 A

Ruthie Bush

State Rep. District 15 B

Dori Healey

State Rep. District 16 A

Mark A. Montoya

State Rep. District 16 B

Jackie Davidson

Richard Shurtleff

State Rep. District 17 A

April Larson

State Rep. District 17 B

Mary Ellen Nourse

State Rep. District 18 A

MaryKate Johnson

State Rep. District 18 B

Megan Conrad Landen

State Rep. District 19 A

Melissa J. Christian

State Rep. District 19 B

James Faasau

State Rep. District 20 A

Joe Palmer

Gloria Urwin

State Rep. District 20 B

James D. Holtzclaw

Mike Hon

State Rep. District 21 A

Dom Gelsomino

James Petzke

Tara Pugmire

Tyler Ricks

State Rep. District 21 B

Brandon Dybdal

Jeff Ehlers

Caleb Pirc

State Rep. District 22 A

Greg Ferch

John Vander Woude

State Rep. District 22 B

Jason A. Monks

State Rep. District 23 A

Melissa Durrant

Michael Law

Jason Knopp

Tammy Payne

State Rep. District 23 B

Chris Bruce

Tina Lambert

Shaun Laughlin

Lyman Gene Winchester

Ada County Commissioner District 2

Rod W. Beck

Ada County Commissioner District 3

Tom Dayley

Dawn Retzlaff

Sharon M. Ullman

Ada County Sheriff

Matthew Clifford

Doug Traubel

Ada County Clerk

Trent Tripple

Ada County Treasurer

Elizabeth Mahn

Ada County Assessor

Rebecca Arnold

Bradley Bolicek

Ron DeRoest

Dave Lister

Ada County Coroner

Cheri Durst

Rich Riffle

Canyon County Commissioner District 2

Connie Constantine

Brad Holton

Keri K. Smith

Canyon County Commissioner District 3

Zach Brooks

Victor Holliday

Pam White

Canyon County Clerk

Sandy Bowden

Chris Yamamoto

Canyon County Coroner

Jennifer Crawford

Mike Pullin

DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Governor

Steven Heidt

Lieutenant Governor

Terri Pickens Manweiler

U.S. Senator

Ben Pursley

David Roth

U.S. Rep. District 1

Kaylee Peterson

U.S. Rep. District 2

Wendy Norman

Secretary of State

Shawn Keenan

State Controller

Dianna David

State Treasurer

Jill L. Ellsworth

Attorney General

Steven Scanlin

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Terry L. Gilbert

State Senate District 10

Bob Solomon

State Senate District 11

Toni Ferro

State Senate District 15

Rick Just

State Senate District 16

Ali Rabe

State Senate District 17

Carrie Semmelroth

State Senate District 18

Janie Ward-Engelking

State Senate District 19

Melissa Wintrow

State Senate District 22

Pat Soulliere

State Senate District 23

Mik Lose

State Rep. District 11 A

Robert Scoville

State Rep. District 11 B

Marisela Pesina

State Rep. District 14 A

Crystal Ivie

State Rep. District 14 B

Shelley Brock

State Rep. District 15 A

Steve Berch

State Rep. District 15 B

Jeff Nafsinger

State Rep. District 16 A

Sonia Galaviz

State Rep. District 16 B

Colin Nash

State Rep. District 17 A

John Gannon

State Rep. District 17 B

Sue Chew

State Rep. District 18 A

Ilana Rubel

State Rep. District 18 B

Brooke Green

State Rep. District 19 A

Lauren Necochea

State Rep. District 19 B

Chris Mathias

State Rep. District 21 A

Josi Christensen

State Rep. District 22 A

Natalie R. MacLachlan

State Rep. District 22 B

Dawn Pierce

Ada County Commissioner District 2

Stan Ridgeway

Ada County Commissioner District 3

Patricia Nilsson

Ada County Coroner

Dotti Owens

Ada County Assessor

Laurie Barrera

Ada County Sheriff

Victor McCraw

CONSTITUTION PARTY

Governor

Chantyrose Davison

Lieutenant Governor

Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson)

U.S. Senator

Ray J. Writz

State Controller

Miste Gardner

State Senate District 11

Kurtis Berger

State Senate District 14

Kirsten Faith Richardson

State Senate District 21

Monica McKinley

State Senate District 22

Brendan J. Gomez

State Rep. District 13 A

Petre Danaila

State Rep. District 21 A

Daniel Weston

LIBERTARIAN PARTY

Governor

John Dionne Jr.

Paul Sand

U.S. Senator

Idaho Sierra Law

U.S. Rep. District 1

Joe Evans

State Senate District 14

Robert Imhoff

State Senate District 23

Jon Basabe

State Rep. District 21 A

Mike Long

