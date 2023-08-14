Support Local Journalism


Attorney General Raúl Labrador has submitted new ballot titles for a proposed initiative on primary voting, in compliance with a recent state Supreme Court decision.

On Friday, Labrador’s office submitted the short and long titles, which summarize the initiative in 20 words and 200 words respectively; the titles are what would appear on the ballot if its supporters gather enough signatures.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

