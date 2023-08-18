Open primaries initiative (copy)

Idahoans for Open Primaries is starting its signature collection drive Saturday in hopes that a ballot initiative to end Idaho’s closed primary election will qualify to go before voters in the November 2024 general election.

 Photo courtesy of Idahoans for Open Primaries

Originally published Aug. 17 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

