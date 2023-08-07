Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Idaho Supreme Court justices questioned both sides on what terms voters would best understand regarding the challenged ballot initiative titles during a hearing Monday.

During oral arguments, the lawyers for Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office stood by their titles for the Open Primaries initiative amid challenges to their accuracy from the initiative’s supporters.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments