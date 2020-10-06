Magistrate judge candidates:
- Courtnie Tucker
- Dartanyon Burrows
- Dayo Onanubosi
- Jerold Lee
- Matthew Bever
Magistrate Judges are appointed by the magistrate commission of the District Court. They are up for retention election every four years. The question on the ballot is to retain, Yes or No.
The League of Women Voters does not ask judicial candidates to respond to questionnaires because we have been told it is unethical for them to take a position on an issue which might come before them.
The magistrate commission consists of county commissioners, mayors, citizens appointed by the governor, attorneys appointed by the Idaho State Bar, a district judge and a magistrate judge in the district, and a county clerk in the district. Magistrate judges must be 30 years old or more, have been a legal resident of Idaho for two years immediately preceding appointment, licensed to practice law for five years, and be in good standing with the Idaho State Bar for two years immediately preceding appointment.
Newly appointed magistrate judges serve an 18-month probationary period. If the judge passes the probationary period, the judge will serve for four years and stand for retention at four-year intervals. If the vote is to not retain, the Magistrate Commission is to appoint a replacement judge. There is no provision for other attorneys to challenge a magistrate judge at the retention election.
Persons with concerns about a judge’s decisions or behavior may take their complaints to the Idaho Judicial Council for investigation and possible discipline. See the Idaho Judicial Council General Rules of Conduct, available online.
-League of Women Voters