BOISE — Idaho Republicans gathered on the state Capitol steps Wednesday for their traditional “unity rally” the morning after primary election night, declaring that they’ll all come together now to defeat Democrats in the fall, but there were notable absences: All but one of the losing GOP candidates for statewide offices were missing.
“Some people will take a little more time to unite,” state Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna said afterward. “But we’re all going to be united.”
A far-right slate seeking the state’s top offices largely lost, with the exception of former Congressman Raul Labrador’s defeat of longtime Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. Meanwhile, 19 incumbent GOP legislators were defeated in the primary, ranging from moderates like Sens. Jim Woodward of Sagle and Fred Martin of Boise, to arch-conservatives like Reps. Ron Nate of Rexburg and Chad Christensen of Iona.
Current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who fell far short in her bid to unseat current GOP Gov. Brad Little in the primary, posted a statement on Facebook blaming her competitors for her loss in the eight-way race. “Conservatives must get smarter and understand that we beat ourselves when we don't unite behind each other, we must never do that again,” she wrote. “The establishment counts on that, and we fell for it.”
McGeachin polled just 32.38% in the GOP primary for governor; Little took 52.76% of the vote. The next-highest vote-getter was Ed Humphreys with 10.97%. If it’d been just a two-way race and McGeachin had gotten every vote that went to the other six candidates in the race, she’d still have lost to Little.
Little told the unity rally, “We are all united by the shared values that we have on limited government, backing the blue, empowering parents, pushing back against the federal government – one of my favorites – and being pro-life and pro-second Amendment.”
House Speaker Scott Bedke, who took nearly 52% of the vote to defeat far-right Rep. Priscilla Giddings in a three-way primary race for lieutenant governor, praised her for “the excellent campaign that she ran,” and said, “The campaign against the Democrats starts today.”
Art Macomber, who received just 10.53% in the three-way GOP primary for attorney general, was the lone losing statewide candidate to participate in the rally. Afterward, he buttonholed Luna, while a reporter waited, and urged him to do something about divisions in the party driven by current Kootenai County GOP central committee officials. They endorsed and campaigned for far-right candidates in the primary, the same conduct that drew a successful lawsuit from the state party against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee in eastern Idaho.
Labrador, who won the attorney general race with 51.56% of the vote, told the crowd on the state Capitol steps, “Thank you to the citizens of Idaho. I know this was a big decision, moving on from a 20-year incumbent. I appreciate your trust and your support and I want to thank Lawrence Wasden for his service to the state for the last 20 years.” After applause, he added that he wishes Wasden and wife Tracey “the best in their future endeavors.”
While urging GOP unity, Labrador also returned to the themes he pressed in his campaign against Wasden, pledging to be a more activist and politically oriented attorney general, if he wins the November election against Democrat Steve Scanlin.
“I will defend the people first, not the bureaucracy of Idaho,” Labrador said. “I will ensure Idaho’s voice is heard across the nation.”
Many of the candidates were bleary-eyed after a late night awaiting election results. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, the GOP primary winner for Idaho Secretary of State, said, “I think one of the biggest things … that speaks volumes, why we’re all here, and why we were all up late watching results – it’s because elections matter. Right? All of the candidates you see here, all of the people here who worked hard on campaigns know just how important this is for our state. And as an election junkie, I think one of the greatest takeaways of yesterday was just the turnout, to see so many Republicans show up in the primary and participate. And I hope that we can continue to build on that as a state.”
Statewide turnout figures haven’t yet been calculated, but Chad Houck, chief deputy secretary of state, said preliminary figures suggest there was roughly 48% turnout among Republicans, and around 30% overall.
Houck rejected contentions by some losing GOP candidates that the strong Republican turnout was due to Democrats voting in the GOP primary. Only 3,400 registered Democrats switched their affiliation to Republican during the past three months, he said. Houck said the trend appeared to show more unaffiliated voters choosing to affiliate with the GOP and vote in its primary.
McGrane won the three-way primary for secretary of state with 43% of the vote, with Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, at 41% and Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, at just under 16%.
Debbie Critchfield, who defeated current state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra in a three-way primary, said, "I'm excited about where we can go. This is a great day for kids, this is a great day for parents and teachers."
Critchfield took 39.6% of the vote to win the GOP nomination, while self-described "conservative outsider" Branden Durst polled 33.8% and Ybarra, 26.6%.
All the contested legislative races in the primary were on the GOP side. Of the 19 incumbents who were defeated, nine were in the Treasure Valley, four in losses to other incumbents following redistricting and five others: Sens. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, and Martin; and Reps. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle; Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth; and Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell.
The four who lost incumbent-vs.-incumbent battles were Sens. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell and Steven Thayn, R-Emmett; and Reps. Greg Ferch, R-Boise, and Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, who lost by just six votes.