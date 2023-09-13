Inauguration

BOISE — Former Gov. Butch Otter has joined a growing list of former Republican officials who have endorsed the proposal to open primary elections up to all voters regardless of party affiliation and implement ranked-choice voting; current leadership of the Idaho GOP opposes the proposal.

Otter and his wife Lori Otter made the announcement of their support at a press conference Wednesday with former Attorney General Jim Jones at the Capitol.

