BOISE — With fifth-term Sen. Fred Martin facing a GOP primary challenge from current first-term state Rep. Codi Galloway, District 15 residents who requested absentee ballots likely were surprised to see a certain endorsement in a letter Martin sent out to voters last week.
The endorsement, one of 15 listed with statements of support for Martin, was from Galloway, who was identified as “Codi Galloway, District 15 Candidate, Idaho House of Representatives Seat B.”
After a single term in the House, Galloway is now running against Martin for the Senate seat in the same district.
Martin said it was an error – he accidentally sent out a letter from the 2020 campaign, rather than a new version. “This was a mistake – I’m sorry that it went out,” he told Eye on Boise on Friday.
The endorsement statement from Galloway said, “Senator Martin cares about the people in Idaho. Several years ago I came to him with a challenge in the way a law was written. As my Senator, he worked hard to help me. I appreciated his concern and his knowledge; Fred worked for me! I have lived in this district for the past 10 years. Every election cycle, I get a visit from Senator Martin. He knocks the doors of his constituents to ask them what they care about and reminds them to vote. I love having a Senator that cares about people enough to be out walking and talking among us.”
Galloway, when asked for comment, said by email, “I did write that statement and it was an accurate description of how Fred helped with legislation many years ago. … I did not give him permission to use the statement in his marketing this year and certainly do not endorse him in the 2022 primary.”
Martin said he and another lawmaker, then-Rep. Patrick McDonald, R-Boise, worked to clarify the business issue that Galloway brought to them; HB 487 passed in 2016 and was signed into law.
Martin said he typically sends out an “absentee chase” campaign letter to voters who request absentee ballots, as do many candidates. The letter cites his roots in the district and the state, his political experience and some of the awards he’s won, and asks voters for help “to continue to fight and work for a better Idaho for us, our children and grandchildren.”
Others whose 2020 endorsement statements are included in the letter include U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, former Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill and current Ada County Commissioner Rod Beck, who is listed as a candidate for commissioner.
TWO DEMS DEBATE IN BID FOR US SENATE SEAT
In the contested race for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat now held by GOP Sen. Mike Crapo, the two hopefuls, Ben Pursley of Boise and David Roth of Idaho Falls, debated each other on Zoom last week in a 90-minute face-off sponsored by the Idaho Women for Biden/Harris Facebook group.
Pursley and Roth – whose last name rhymes with oath – both backed eliminating the filibuster in the U.S. Senate, which requires 60 senators to agree in a vote, rather than just a majority of the 100-member Senate. Both also backed term limits.
Roth called for limiting senators to two terms or 12 years, and House members to three terms or six years. “The longer these people are in office, the more difficult it is to get them out of office, the more resources they have, the more donors they have,” he said. If longtime lawmakers are beholden to big donors, he said, “it just makes it that much harder to have them focused on our needs.”
Pursley said he’d propose legislation to limit terms in Congress to 18 years combined between the House and the Senate. “It would be a mix and match,” he said. “That would promote a system of government that promotes mentoring and collaboration, rather than holding onto power. … This needs to happen. We need new and younger people in office.”
Crapo, 70, was first elected to the U.S. House in 1992 and to the Senate in 1998.
Nearly 300 people registered to watch the Democratic debate; questions posed to the two candidates were solicited from viewers in advance.
The Idaho Women for Biden/Harris Facebook group, organized by Betty Richardson and Kassie Cerami, is a bipartisan group with more than 10,000 members. The full debate was recorded and Richardson said a link will be posted on the Idaho Democratic Party website within the coming days.
LT GOV OFFICE SIGN CORRECTED
Last week, a day after the Idaho Press reported that Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s office in the state Capitol had a sign posted on its locked door directing visitors to call a California number that led to recordings of marketing offers about insurance deals and Walmart gift cards, the sign was quietly replaced with a corrected one.
Instead of “805-334-2200,” the sign now lists the correct number for the lieutenant governor’s office, “208-334-2200.”
The sign still says the lieutenant governor’s office is open just on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to budget shortfalls, McGeachin no longer has any paid office staff and is forgoing her salary and benefits until the end of the fiscal year June 30.