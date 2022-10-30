Here are links to all the stories in our series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho's general election ballot:

SJR 102, the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot to let the Idaho Legislature call itself into special session; and the ADVISORY QUESTION on special-session legislation HB 1.

1ST CD RACE, in which in which two-term GOP incumbent Russ Fulcher faces a challenge from Democrat Kaylee Peterson of Eagle and Libertarian hopeful Darian Drake of Post Falls.

2ND CD RACE, in which longtime GOP Rep. Mike Simpson is seeking a 13th term in the U.S. House, and facing a challenge from Democrat Wendy Norman, a first-grade teacher from Rigby making her first run for office.

SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT RACE, in which Republican Debbie Critchfield and Democrat Terry Gilbert are facing off to be Idaho's next state superintendent of public instruction.

THE SENATE RACE, in which longtime U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo faces four challengers on the November ballot: Democrat David Roth of Idaho Falls; independent Scott “Oh” Cleveland of Eagle; Libertarian “Idaho Sierra Law” of Pocatello; and Constitution Party candidate Ray Writz of Coeur d’Alene.

GOVERNOR'S RACE, in which incumbent GOP Gov. Brad Little faces Democratic challenger Stephen Heidt, independent Ammon Bundy, Libertarian Paul Sand and Constitution Party hopeful Chantyrose Davison.

ATTORNEY GENERAL, in which Republican Raul Labrador and Democratic nominee and former independent Tom Arkoosh are facing off, after Labrador defeated longtime GOP Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the primary.

STATE CONTROLLER, in which incumbent Controller Brandon Woolf is seeking a third term, and both the Democratic and Constitution Party nominees are placeholders who haven't campaigned.

STATE TREASURER, in which first-term GOP incumbent Treasurer Julie Ellsworth faces Democratic challenger Deborah Silver.