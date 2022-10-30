Election 2022 Idaho logo for use with election stories Idaho Press

Here are links to all the stories in our series by reporter Betsy Z. Russell on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot:

SJR 102 CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT: Under the Idaho Constitution, only the governor can call lawmakers back for a special session. That would change if voters in approve SJR 102 to allow the Legislature to call itself back into session. If 60% of the members of each house sign on to a petition listing the topics to be addressed, lawmakers could convene in special session at any time of the year, with no limit on the length or frequency of those special sessions.

 

