NAMPA — Ben Adams and Thomas Netzley, both Republicans, are running to become senator of District 12.
There are no other candidates in this race; whoever wins the primary contest effectively wins the seat.
A VETERAN AND A DIESEL MECHANIC
Ben Adams served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was first elected in 2020 to District 13, House Seat B. With new districts created through the redistricting process, Adams decided to run for Senate in the new District 12.
The Senate tends to act as a “rubber stamp” for the executive branch, Adams said. He believes younger senators could help change that.
“I think that it’s important for the Senate to have a broad range of perspectives,” Adams said. “I’m a millennial. I’m a conservative, so I guess having some of the new generation in the Idaho Senate, I don’t think it’s going to be a bad thing. It brings new perspective to old problems.”
Adams highlighted the passage of a bill that will end emissions testing in Ada and Canyon Counties next year as one of his main accomplishments in office so far. He also pointed to the House’s passage of the Coronavirus Pause Act. Gov. Brad Little ultimately vetoed it, and the Senate was unable to override it, he said.
Thomas Netzley is a diesel mechanic who moved to Idaho from Montana in 2018 after graduating. Originally from Sacramento, California, he had worked as a data center technician for an eBay contractor and later for Twitter before going to trade school in Wyoming to transition to work that was more rewarding, he said
Since moving to Idaho, he feels as though he has witnessed the erosion of personal freedoms, including medical freedom, and is running for office to do something about it.
“I think the quality of leadership we have, their willingness to take authoritarian measures that are contradictory to what the people voted them in for … it revealed to me how we’re just kind of voting in more of the same people,” Netzley said. “That’s why I thought we needed a change, some people who actually stand up for your regular, everyday conservatives here in Idaho.”
ADAMS’ PRIORITY HIGHLIGHTS: PROPERTY TAXES, STATE SOVEREIGNTY
One of Adams’ top priorities he would tackle if elected is property tax, he said. He’d like to curtail the distribution of some money toward state agencies.
“When times are good, you save,” Adams said. “I would like to do a government growth freeze in the state of Idaho for two years and put all of that money toward eliminating primary residence property taxes and shifting that over to the state.”
Last year, the House discussed a bill that would have eliminated property taxes in lieu of a 2% sales tax increase, Adams said. He felt ambivalent about the bill, saying it eliminated one tax to raise another.
The state has spent $300 million this year to grow government agencies in the state, Adams said. He estimates it would cost $717 million to eliminate those property taxes.
“Instead of the cities and counties collecting those taxes, the cities and counties would receive that money from the state and it would be because we weren’t growing state government,” he said.
Adams would also prioritize legislation that protects state sovereignty, including directing how members of the Idaho National Guard are deployed. Oftentimes, guardsmen and women are sent by the federal government to war, he said.
“The federal government hasn’t shown any signs of being able to reign themselves in, and we as a state have a responsibility to intercede between our citizens and the federal government,” he said. “This is us essentially telling the federal government, ‘you need to do your job before you take our sons and daughters and sacrifice them on the altar of war,’” he said.
The U.S. has not formally declared war since 1943, he said, and continues to fight “proxy wars,” and feels war should be a last resort. He does not think that all conflict has to be avoided, but he does think a formal declaration from the federal government should be involved, he said.
NETZLEY’S PRIORITY HIGHLIGHTS: PRO-LIFE, MEDICAL FREEDOM
If elected, Netzley says he would work to protect the lives of unborn children, he said.
“The end goal, though it may be a pipe dream, is that abortion is viewed as murder and treated the same, whether it’s murder or murder for hire,” Netzley said. “I know a lot of people think of that as an extreme view and think it’s hardline and doesn’t show compassion, and I do think there’s definitely a strong sense of compassion and understanding and working with people that needs to be first and foremost so it’s not just a damnation if you will.”
He recognizes that there are many philosophies within conservative spheres about how to approach the issue, and he is willing to collaborate. For example, some people may not want to condemn the mother while other people may be against fines, he said.
“There’s all these little different caveats and parts of the pro-life industry and I think if it’s saving kids, I’ll work with any of them,” he said.
One of Adams’ priorities within medical freedom is ensuring that employees are not discriminated against based on vaccination status, and that employees should not have to divulge that information to employers, he said, saying it is similar to asking intrusive questions about intimate relationships or sexually transmitted diseases.
“These are just things that are taboo,” he said. “They’re not conversations we should be having about our personal medical history, and so to discriminate or require people to divulge this type of information … I don’t think that that is respecting people’s freedom and autonomy.”
FUNDRAISING HIGHLIGHTS
Adams has raised $9,605 from 24 donors, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s campaign portal. Donors appear to include individuals and companies such as UP Railroad and Idaho Fence Masters. Donations from PACs include the Idaho Dental PAC and the Idaho Chooses Life PAC.
Adams also has donations from the “Committee to Elect Judy Boyle,” and “Bruce Skaug for Legislature.”
Netzley has raised $1,500 from five donors that all appear to be individuals, including Brian Lenney, who is running for senator of District 13.