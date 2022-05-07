MIDDLETON — Tammy Nichols and Scott Brock, both Middleton residents, are running to become the Republican senator for District 10.
Bob Solomon, a Democrat, is also running. The results of the May 17 primary will determine whether Nichols or Brock goes on to run against Solomon in the general election on Nov. 8.
A HOUSE REPRESENTATIVE AND BUSINESSWOMAN, AND A BUSINESSMAN
In 2018, Nichols was elected to the Idaho House of Representatives to represent District 11, Seat B. She won reelection in 2020 for that seat. Now, she is running for the Senate because she thinks there is a disconnect between the two chambers.
“In the House, we tease, but with some truth, that the Senate is where good bills go to die,” she said. One reason for this is that many senators are older, which is “fine,” but she still thinks it could use “fresh blood,” “fresh insight,” and “fresh perspective,” she said.
“I still have kids in school, you know, a lot of them don’t, so just that portion of it gives a new insight and a different perspective,” she said.
Outside of her legislative career, Nichols runs a property management business.
Brock is also in business for himself, holding a real estate license, running two newspapers, and a fencing company, he said. He served in the Marines and the Army, which involved travel that let him see many parts of the world, he said. He has experience serving on the Canyon County planning and zoning commission.
In 2018, he ran against Nichols for District 11, Seat B, and lost. He is running again now because he believes that special interest groups “run the show” in Idaho.
“There are a lot of groups out there that don’t necessarily speak for the majority, but they’re very loud and audacious,” Brock said. Groups he pointed to included the Idaho Freedom Foundation and ConservativesOf.
“I think that somebody who is down there to represent the people should really have to weigh and filter everything that comes before you, and I don’t think that’s happening right now,” Brock said, noting that groups of legislators seem to vote together on things.
“I can tell you, that from my community, speaking with mayors and city council folks and county commissioners, etc., that those votes are not representative of our community,” he said.
NICHOLS’ PRIORITY HIGHLIGHTS: GROWTH, SCHOOL CHOICE
With many people moving to the area, it’s important to balance growth with preserving farmland, Nichols said. She has been working with constituents, cities, and county governments to address the issue, she said.
Agricultural communities are often resilient through economic downturns, she said. But she is concerned that there are not enough young people beginning their farming careers to replace those who are nearing retirement age.
“If their family doesn’t take over the farm, or they don’t have someone in their family to be able to do that, then they don’t have a lot of options that are left to them besides selling it,” she said, adding that most of the time, agricultural land is sold to developers.
In tandem with agricultural issues, water use in the valley concerns many, she said. Since the announcement of a new Meta data center in Kuna, Nichols said, she has fielded calls from residents concerned about water use, she said.
Nichols also believes that school choice means funding students rather than funding systems. A bill that aimed to address the issue in the most recent legislative session did not pass the Senate, she said, but she hopes the bill will come up again because parents are demanding school choice, she said.
The idea of using state money to fund private schools has drawn controversy and raised questions about whether that is in line with Idaho’s Constitution.
BROCK’S PRIORITIES HIGHLIGHTS: PROPERTY TAXES, SCHOOLS
Brock has presented a similar plan for offering tax relief to Idahoans for the past four years, he said. Part of this would include allowing impact fees collected by cities to be used for school funding, he said in a recent public forum. He estimates that in some areas, that change would allow for a 30% reduction in property taxes.
He would also like to overhaul the state’s circuit breaker program given inflation and property values, and to freeze property assessments for people over the age of 65.
“I think that will help our elderly and I think it’s a positive step forward,” he said at the forum, adding he would make it so veterans would have a “sliding scale” on their property tax.
Brock also said he would focus on funding infrastructure and road improvements in his district.
Though local control of what school districts teach has generally been the norm in Idaho, Brock said he would support legislation that prioritizes local control of school districts, and would not be overly focused on critical race theory.
Brock said he has made a point to talk to the superintendent of the Middleton School District who has reassured him that critical race theory is not being taught in schools there, he said. Though every district will be different, Brock thinks the issue is being used for political gain.
“I think folks are making a really big issue out of critical race theory and other things simply to raise money,” he said. If a parent came to him and was concerned about it being taught, he would encourage them to talk to their school board.
FUNDRAISING HIGHLIGHTS
A total of 26 donors have donated $26,320 to Brock, including donations from a variety of political action committees, such as the Esto perpetua PAC, the Idaho Wheat and Barley PAC, and the Idaho Associated General Contractors PAC.
A total of 90 donors have donated $18,713 to Nichols. Donations appear to be both from individuals, as well as companies such as SMC Properties and B&L Company.