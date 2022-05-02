Residents of Ada and Canyon counties can now cast their votes in the state's primary election.
Early voting opened Monday in both counties and is available through May 13.
Ada County's voting locations are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The locations are Boise City Hall, Meridian City Hall, and the Ada County Elections office on Benjamin Lane in Boise.
Ada County drop box locations can be accessed 24/7 and are located as follows:
- Ada County Elections office
- Boise City Hall
- Meridian City Hall
- Eagle City Hall
- Kuna City Hall
- Star City Hall
There are also several mobile voting centers located at high-traffic areas throughout the county. There, voters can print a ballot on demand. Mobile voting centers are also open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A full list of locations can be found at the Ada County Elections website.
Ada County residents can also vote by mail by completing an online form, or downloading, filling out and returning a paper form to the Ada County Elections office via mail (400 N Benjamin Ln., Ste 100, 83704), fax (208-287-6939), or email elections@adacounty.id.gov).
Residents of Canyon County can cast their votes at Celebration Church in Nampa (2121 Caldwell Blvd.) and the Canyon County Elections Office (1102 E. Chicago St., Caldwell). Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.