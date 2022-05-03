NAMPA — Mike Moyle, a farmer and longtime legislator, and Rachel Hazelip, a Nampa history teacher, are running for legislative District 10, seat A representative.
Both Moyle and Hazelip are Republicans; no other candidates from other parties are running in the race. Whoever wins the primary on May 17 wins the seat.
MOYLE’S PRIORITY HIGHLIGHTS: TAX RELIEF, DOCTORS, WATER
Moyle resides in Star and farms there, as well as in Nampa and Middleton, he said. He has served in the Idaho House of Representatives for 24 years. In that time, he says he has prioritized tax relief, and will continue to do so if reelected.
“I’ve carried the bills that have cut more taxes than any other legislator in Idaho history,” Moyle said. In the 2022 legislative session, Moyle helped get three bills through that addressed property taxes, he said, one of which provides cities with the ability to pass on funding from the federal government to constituents for tax relief, he said.
Another bill made it so that individuals can only have one homeowner’s exemption for the home they live in, but not for additional properties they own, he said.
Moyle also highlighted a bill signed into law in 2022 that requires that Idaho medical students educated at the University of Washington through the WWAMI program, which subsidizes the cost, must return to Idaho to practice for four years, he said. He said he is interested in continuing to provide incentives to bring more health care professionals to the state, he said.
Water issues in the Treasure Valley are also top of mind for Moyle. Growth and drought are major concerns, and he has worked on legislation to help address water issues and needs, he said.
As more houses are built and land is paved over except for lawns, fields are not being flood irrigated and recharging the aquifer, he said.
“I think there’s some things we need to look at in Ada and Canyon County to make sure that we continue to keep the aquifer healthy, because if we don’t, we’ll be in trouble,” Moyle said. “We do live in a desert.”
HAZELIP’S PRIORITY HIGHLIGHTS: MEDICAL FREEDOM, TAX RELIEF, EDUCATION
Hazelip’s family moved to Idaho when she was 6 years old, according to her website. Hazelip was a teacher at Cole Valley Christian School, but now she teaches students who are dual enrolled in college history and creative writing, she said.
She decided to run because she feels that Idaho is “in trouble,” she said.
“Over the past several years, we have seen a lot of abuse of power … we’ve seen increased federal encroachment and a lot of liberal legislation seeping into our schools, into our government,” Hazelip said. “As a state that is predominantly red, we are not being accurately represented in the Legislature.”
Hazelip highlighted medical freedom as a top priority, and expressed concern that this was eroded during the pandemic. For example, people should not have to take a vaccine to keep their jobs, and shouldn’t be labeled as essential or inessential, she said.
On the tax relief front, Hazelip said she has been speaking with county commissioners to determine how to provide tangible tax relief. Two items she has in mind are suspending the grocery tax and the gas tax, she said. Tax relief could also include making better use of the state’s nearly $2 billion budget surplus, she said.
“We need to be using it, and we’re not,” Hazelip said. “We’re not using it to put back into the pockets of Idahoans or actually offer tax relief,” she said, adding that she has had many conversations with Idahoans recently who are barely staying in their homes because of high property taxes.
On education, Hazelip thinks that social emotional learning, or SEL, is inappropriate in schools.
“Absolutely, the psychological and emotional needs of our students are important,” Hazelip said. “But that’s something that should be either handled by professionals who are trained in a controlled environment to help our kids so we’re actually helping them and not hurting them and not hindering their growth. We need to give that authority and those rights back to parents.”
Hazelip, who was homeschooled in grade school, would also be in favor of school choice that permits tax dollars to follow students to whatever education system their parents choose to enroll them in, she said.
DIFFERING THOUGHTS ON EXPERIENCE AND THE STATE OF THE STATE
When asked what differentiates her from her opponent, Hazelip pointed out that she is 24 years old, in contrast to her opponent, who has served in the Legislature for 24 years.
“I think at the end of the day, I’m not a career politician,” she said. “I’m a teacher. I’m a historian. I never expected to run for office, but I’m compelled to because of the state of our Legislature and how worrisome the trajectory of our state is.”
Despite his long tenure, Moyle does not consider himself a career politician either, he said, and has denied Hazelip’s ideas that he has not provided real tax relief and the state is headed in the wrong direction.
“When she talks about being younger than I am, I bring up that I’m one of the guys that helped make Idaho the great state that it is,” Moyle said. “And I want to keep it the great state that it is.”
But Hazelip sees the election as a potential turning point.
“This is the year that we will determine at our elections on May 17, 2022, whether or not our state returns to its conservative roots, or slides blue because we are a red state, but we are under blue management,” Hazelip said.
FUNDRAISING STATS
Data from the secretary of state’s office shows that 37 donors have given $8,758 to Hazelip’s campaign, and appear to be largely individuals. Thirty-two donors have contributed $18,150 to Moyle’s campaign. Donors include the Amalgamated Sugar Company PAC, the Snake River Sugarbeet Growers PAC, Idaho Central Credit Union, and the Idaho Bankers Association.