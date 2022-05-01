Jennifer Crawford
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: The most important challenges facing our county are the effects of a growing population, drug abuse and fentanyl related deaths. Our county has experienced growth like never before. Caring for individuals in their darkest hour and showing them real compassion while providing a competent death investigation is of the utmost importance, therefore, maintaining a fully staffed office is crucial with an increase of call volume. Drug abuse and overdoses are also an ongoing challenge that we face. There is an alarming rate of fentanyl deaths that are either contributing to the cause of death or is the cause itself. It is essential that our office collaborates with other organizations to promote education and awareness of this ongoing crisis.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: The specific qualification I have to effectively address these challenges begins with the training and experience that is essential, in fact absolutely necessary, to do the job. Not only do I have a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice, I have specialized training in crime scene investigations as well as 12 years of experience in death investigation. For the past three years, I have held the position of the Canyon County Coroner. During that time, I have built positive relationships with law enforcement agencies in the area as well as active participation with community outreach programs.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: It is my desire to continue to foster the highest quality response to death investigations within our County. Ongoing professional development and training can only better serve our constituents. The need to improve is not a criticism, but rather to better serve our community. It is my duty to take care of my constituents when they need me most. I strive to provide quality and empathetic care for the living as I carefully and thoroughly treat each deceased individual with compassion, dignity, and respect.
Mike Pullin
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: I want to return respect and integrity to the Coroner's office, get the test kits that are gathering dust in the Warehouse get the kits done, to close cases and help people. Help end the lawsuits against the Coroner's office.
To end these problems, I will work hard with the staff and area medical professionals to get things done. Work to get the urns in the storage Warehouse to burial.
I won't RAISE your Property Taxes, 11 times in one year. Without meeting meeting of the people.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: I have earned two degrees in Medical Sciences. I have been working in the medical field for over 25 years. Working with and for medical professional all over the state, and working with state and medical federal officials. As a medical professional and as a teacher.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: To start with public meetings around the county. I have worked in the media for over 12 years. I know how to set up video and public meetings with the public. On Facebook, TV, Radio, and other social public meeting groups to engage with the public.
Go to public meeting to meet with the public, and take their questions and find them the answers they needing or want. To go to schools and meet with students and parents. (Something that hasn't been done by the Coroner's office) Work with groups to get urns to burial.